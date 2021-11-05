CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Haley suggests Biden unfit for office as she calls for older politicians to undergo ‘cognitive test’

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

Senior Republican and former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Thursday called for a “cognitive test” for people in leadership positions and suggested a recheck of ages for people running the country.

Ms Haley was answering a question on the concerns around mental health of the US president Joe Biden in an interview on the conservative Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) with host David Brody, who called it a “legitimate topic of conversation”.

"Well what I’ll tell you is, rather than making this about a person, we seriously need to have a conversation that if you’re gonna have anyone above a certain age in a position of power — whether it’s the House, whether it’s the Senate, whether it’s vice president, whether it’s president — you should have some sort of cognitive test," Ms Haley said in the interview .

She added that the process could be akin to politicians releasing their tax returns in order to build faith with the public in their ability to enter office.

Making a case for it, the South Carolina governor said: "And right now, let’s face it, we’ve got a lot of people in leadership positions that are old. And that’s not being disrespectful. That’s a fact.

“When it comes to that, this shouldn’t be partisan. We should seriously be looking at the ages of the people that are running our country and understand if that’s what we want," Ms Haley said.

Ms Haley suggested that the 78-year-old president is not fully aware of developments in his administration and has shown that he is “not totally in charge” of the US.

“He can’t act like he doesn’t know something. Because every time he acts like he doesn’t know something from ‘OK, they tell me to call on these reporters,’ you know, he keeps giving signals that he’s not with us. So it’s not people hating Biden, it’s Biden really showing the country that he’s not totally in charge, and that makes everyone nervous," Ms Haley said.

The 49-year-old Republican was referring in part to the fallout with France after the US’s trilateral defence pact with the UK and Australia. Mr Biden had said he was not aware that Australia hadn’t already informed Paris about its decision to pull out of an existing deal to purchase French submarines.

The advancing age of both Mr Biden and Mr Trump was a major talking point in the run-up to the 2020 presidential elections, with the Republican camp in particular arguing that the Democrat is not mentally fit for office.

In June this year, Republican congressman Ronny Jackson started a petition for President Biden to take a cognitive test after he claimed that the president “doesn’t know what’s going on, where he’s at. He’s very confused all the time.”

Conspiracy theories have run with the idea online, claiming that the president’s team is hiding his ailments, or even that the president as we see him is a hologram , even as these theories have been repeatedly and thoroughly debunked .

To counter these health concerns, if not the hologram theories, Mr Biden’s team released a medical summary in 2019 calling him a “healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency”. The White House says it will release another assessment later this year.

Southern Mema
8d ago

I think she is a great woman in politics. we do not have many woman in politics that I would consider voting for.

Fox News

CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

Two liberal CNN commentators who support Vice President Kamala Harris are unhappy with their outlet's own story outlining frustration and dysfunction in her office. A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating dips, with the former's aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackles thankless tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.
Daily Beast

Mary Trump: If Donald Runs Again, This Will Be the Reason

Mary Trump knows her uncle, Donald Trump, better than she wants to—but that means she has some insight into why he is the way he is. “I grew up in a family where kindness was considered weakness and cruelty was considered a legitimate strategy to get what you wanted” Mary recalls in this episode of The New Abnormal, where she talks with Molly Jong-Fast about why “there’s still hope” for Biden despite his plummeting poll numbers, and about what her uncle is brewing.
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Biden approval rating hits new low

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped to its lowest level since taking office. A new Washington Post-ABC News poll found that Biden’s approval rating has plummeted in recent months among steadily rising inflation, a difficult withdrawal from Afghanistan, and other economic issues. Biden’s overall approval...
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
Fox News

Jesse Watters predicts Joe Biden will be 'one of the worst' presidents of all time

Jesse Watters declared Joe Biden a "horrible president" Saturday on "Watters' World," highlighting the president's failed promises and low approval ratings. JESSE WATTERS: I’m sick of beating around the bush. Time to call a spade a spade. Joe Biden is a horrible president. I’ve seen enough. On pace to be one of the worst of all time. Most of the country thinks he’s incompetent, Democrats don’t want him to run again; everyone’s disappointed. We didn’t think it would be this bad this fast. Everything – and I mean everything – he says he’s going to do, he doesn’t do. And everything he says is true, isn’t true.
Fox News

Nikki Haley blasts Biden’s ‘failed foreign policy’ ahead of virtual summit with Xi Jinping

EXCLUSIVE: Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday blasted President Biden’s upcoming virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying the U.S. president must address China’s transgressions or else appear weak to the rest of the world. "President Biden’s failed foreign policy already has the world questioning...
The Independent

White House responds to ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant designed to mock Biden

Joe Biden isn’t really paying attention to the latest political meme du jour, “Let’s go Brandon!” according to the White House.The slogan, a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at an NASCAR race, has been growing in popularity since, but Mr Biden isn’t tapped into that one, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” she said in response to a question from Peter Alexander of NBC News.@PeterAlexander: "We have seen the new phenomenon lately ... the phrase...
Fox News

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.
KREX

A complicated relationship: Biden and Xi prepare for meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping have slurped noodles together in Beijing. They’ve shared deep thoughts about the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan plateau. They’ve gushed to U.S. business leaders about developing sincere respect for each other. The American president has held up his relationship with Xi as […]
Birmingham Star

Why Democrats got stuck with Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden in conspicuous decline, the need for a qualified vice president waiting in the wings is critical. Yet Kamala Harris is totally unfit for the presidency, a dilemma that puts the United States in an awful bind. Less than a year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris, the...
