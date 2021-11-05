CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Madison City Schools adopts new masking policy in first November meeting

By Samson Tamijani
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i10Kg_0cnRyF6400

MADISON, Ala. — North Alabama will likely have one fewer school district requiring masking for its faculty and students. The school board for Madison City Schools unanimously approved a new masking matrix proposed by Superintendent Ed Nichols Thursday.

The vote happened in front of a packed meeting room with mostly anti-mask parents from both inside and outside the district.

Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival returns this weekend after being postponed in 2020

Nichols told News 19 he worked with the board for weeks to come up with the plan after a previous proposal last month failed to get approved.

“I think the board felt good that with the decline across the state,” Nichols said. “We’ve seen an almost 8,000 (case count) decline across Alabama public schools the past two months, (and) in the decline in our district our numbers are low, and in the county ultimately. They felt that now was a time to put that in place.”

The matrix states that both high schools’ students and staff will move to optional masking, given that Madison County’s COVID-19 infection rate remains at or below the Alabama Department of Public Health ‘s “moderate” level, taking effect November 8 if the current rating of moderate holds through Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Read the full matrix plan here:

It also states that elementary and middle school levels can move to optional status, but only if ADPH moves the county to a blue “low” risk level for two weeks in a row.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 6

Fae Fae
4d ago

NO! You do not tells US when we can wear a mask or not! As Americans we all know! We make the best decisions for ourselves! Big Government BACK OFF! 😡🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(4)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Madison, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Education
Madison, AL
Education
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Madison City Schools#Adph#Whnt Com
WHNT News 19

Museums and memorials to visit this Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a day to honor the men and women who served in our nation’s military branches. Many will want to take a moment to reflect on what that means to them. These places have been set aside in our communities to honor and remember those who served. Albertville Veterans Monuments Marshall County Courthouse […]
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy