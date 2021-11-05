Madison City Schools adopts new masking policy in first November meeting

MADISON, Ala. — North Alabama will likely have one fewer school district requiring masking for its faculty and students. The school board for Madison City Schools unanimously approved a new masking matrix proposed by Superintendent Ed Nichols Thursday.

The vote happened in front of a packed meeting room with mostly anti-mask parents from both inside and outside the district.

Nichols told News 19 he worked with the board for weeks to come up with the plan after a previous proposal last month failed to get approved.

“I think the board felt good that with the decline across the state,” Nichols said. “We’ve seen an almost 8,000 (case count) decline across Alabama public schools the past two months, (and) in the decline in our district our numbers are low, and in the county ultimately. They felt that now was a time to put that in place.”

The matrix states that both high schools’ students and staff will move to optional masking, given that Madison County’s COVID-19 infection rate remains at or below the Alabama Department of Public Health ‘s “moderate” level, taking effect November 8 if the current rating of moderate holds through Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Read the full matrix plan here:

It also states that elementary and middle school levels can move to optional status, but only if ADPH moves the county to a blue “low” risk level for two weeks in a row.

