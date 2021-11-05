CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

3-year-old girl found safe in Mississippi after being kidnapped from Birmingham, police say

By Lee Hedgepeth
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFVAe_0cnRyDKc00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – A 3-year-old girl has been found safe after police say she was kidnapped in Ensley Thursday evening.

Birmingham Police responded to 17th Street in Ensley around 6:30 p.m. after family members reported that a 3-year-old girl was abducted by her uncle.

Second man arrested for 2020 armed burglary in Decatur

Family members, who reported the kidnapping to police through a translation line, said they believed that the child’s uncle planned to take her to Mexico, where her father lives, or Honduras, where her father’s family is located.

Truman Fitzgerald, a media relations officer with the Birmingham Police Department, notified members of the media about the kidnapping around 9:52. Around 10:30, Fitzgerald confirmed the child has been found safe in Mississippi.

The uncle suspected of the kidnapping is now in custody, Fitzgerald said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
City
Ensley, AL
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Decatur, MS
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Wiat#Decatur Family#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy