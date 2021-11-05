CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two dead after gunmen opens fire near Cancun-area resort

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5wuU_0cnRy80E00

(NEXSTAR) – Two people were shot and killed near an upscale Mexican resort south of Cancun Thursday.

The deadly shooting happened on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos, according to the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office.

The two suspected drug dealers killed Thursday had apparently arrived at the beach in front of the Azul Beach Resort and the Hyatt Ziva Cancun, claiming it was now their territory.

“About 15 people arrived on the beach to assassinate two men who had showed up saying they were the new dealers in the area,” the head prosecutor of Quintana Roo state, Oscar Montes de Oca, told the Radio Formula.

Quintana Roo’s secretariat of public security added, “No tourists were seriously hurt, nor kidnapped.”

Puerto Morelos lies about 15 miles south of Cancun along the Caribbean coastline dotted with luxury, beachfront resorts.

  • Government forces guard the entrance of hotel after an armed confrontation near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Thursday, November 4, 2021. Two suspected drug dealers were killed after gunmen from competing gangs staged a dramatic shootout near upscale hotels that sent foreign tourists scrambling for cover. (AP Photo/Karim Torres)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tscM0_0cnRy80E00
    Government forces guard the entrance of hotel after an armed confrontation near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Thursday, November 4, 2021. Two suspected drug dealers were killed after gunmen from competing gangs staged a dramatic shootout near upscale hotels that sent foreign tourists scrambling for cover. (AP Photo/Karim Torres)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCMAO_0cnRy80E00
    Police vehicles enter the grounds of a hotel after an armed confrontation near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Thursday, November 4, 2021. Two suspected drug dealers were killed after gunmen from competing gangs staged a dramatic shootout near upscale hotels that sent foreign tourists scrambling for cover. (AP Photo/Karim Torres)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFOCs_0cnRy80E00
    Hotel workers leave the area as a police vehicle enters a hotel after an armed confrontation near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Thursday, November 4, 2021. Two suspected drug dealers were killed after gunmen from competing gangs staged a dramatic shootout near upscale hotels that sent foreign tourists scrambling for cover. (AP Photo/Karim Torres)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWPUp_0cnRy80E00
    Government forces guard the entrance of hotel after an armed confrontation near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Thursday, November 4, 2021. Two suspected drug dealers were killed after gunmen from competing gangs staged a dramatic shootout near upscale hotels that sent foreign tourists scrambling for cover. (AP Photo/Karim Torres)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JTxP_0cnRy80E00
    Police hold a blanket in an attempt to block onlookers after an armed confrontation close to a hotel near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Thursday, November 4, 2021. Two suspected drug dealers were killed after gunmen from competing gangs staged a dramatic shootout near upscale hotels that sent foreign tourists scrambling for cover. (AP Photo/Karim Torres)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i84JE_0cnRy80E00
    Government forces guard the entrance of hotel after an armed confrontation near Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Thursday, November 4, 2021. Two suspected drug dealers were killed after gunmen from competing gangs staged a dramatic shootout near upscale hotels that sent foreign tourists scrambling for cover. (AP Photo/Karim Torres)

Mexican newspaper Milenio reports that an armed group arrived by boat and opened fire , killing two rivals and scattering terrified tourists.

Several cartels are fighting for the area’s lucrative retail drug trade, including the Jalisco cartel and the a gang allied with the Gulf cartel.

California travel blogger among 2 killed in Mexico’s Tulum

According to Milenio, one visitor was struck in the head with a firearm and was treated for a minor injury.

Guests at five-star Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort said they were told to shelter in their rooms while security swept the property.

A man named Mike Sington shared photos on Twitter of furniture stacked behind the door of his room as he sheltered in place. An hour later, he posted video of dozens of guests, many wearing only bathing suits, assembled in the lobby as they awaited instructions.

Rival cartels often kill another gang’s street-level dealers in Mexico to eliminate competition and ensure their drugs are sold first. It is not the first time that tourists have been caught in the crossfire of such battles.

The shooting comes two weeks after a California traveler blogger and another foreign tourist were fatally shot in Tulum, which is also in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

A San Jose, California woman born in India, Anjali Ryot, and German citizen Jennifer Henzold were apparently hit by crossfire from the Oct. 20 drug dealers’ shootout in Tulum, south of Puerto Morelos.

Three other foreign tourists were wounded in the shooting at a street-side eatery that has some outdoor tables, right off Tulum’s main strip. They included two German men and a Dutch woman.

The German Foreign Office issued a travel advisory about the violence, advising its citizens “if you are currently in the Tulum or Playa del Carmen area, do not leave your secured hotel facilities.”

The Tulum gunfight also apparently broke out between two groups that operate street-level drug sales in the area, according to prosecutors.

There have been signs that the situation in Quintana Roo state, where all the resorts are located, was out of control months ago. In June, two men were shot to death on the beach in Tulum and a third was wounded.

And in nearby Playa del Carmen, police stage a massive raid in October on the beach town’s restaurant-lined Quinta Avenida, detaining 26 suspects — most apparently for drug sales — after a city policewoman was shot to death and locked in the trunk of a car last week. Prosecutors said Friday they have arrested a suspect in that killing.

Crime “has gone up a little with extortion, with drug sales to foreigners and Mexicans,” the prosecutors office said about the raid.

The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has pinned its hopes on the so-called Maya Riviera, where it has announced plans to build an international airport and a stop for the Maya train, which will run in a loop around the Yucatan peninsula.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cancun shooting: Video shows moment gangsters opened fire on rival drug dealers outside luxury resort

Surveillance footage captured the moment a group of Mexican gangsters launched a shoot-out that left two suspected drug dealers dead and four Americans wounded at a resort in Mexico.Gunfire erupted on the beach by the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancún in Puerto Morelos on 4 November, sending tourists scrambling for cover.Officials said a party of 10 to 15 armed criminals with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel arrived on the beach by boat and shot dead two suspected drug dealers in what’s been described as a targeted “execution”.Video from surveillance cameras on the property shows the alleged assassins wandering on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Gunmen ‘Stormed the Beach and Started Shooting’ at Cancun Resort

Hundreds of vacationers ran for cover during a shootout at a Hyatt hotel near the popular Mexican resort town of Cancun on Thursday afternoon. A group of 15 gunmen arrived on the beach by boat wearing ski masks, according to the local state prosecutor quoted in a report by the AP, to assassinate a couple of men “who had showed up saying they were the new dealers in the area.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
KETV.com

Man describes what he saw after shooting at Cancun resort

CANCÚN, Q.R. — Confused and alarmed vacationers have taken cover at a Hyatt Resort in Cancun, and a Cincinnati man is sharing what he saw and heard. This happened after a confrontation between drug dealers escalated into violence and gunfire Thursday. "Swat teams came and the marines were here and...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Cancun: Resort guests take shelter in lobby as two dead in rival drug gang beach melee ​- follow live

Guests at a Cancun resort were ordered to shelter in place after reports of armed men on the beach, according to people staying at the oceanfront hotel.The incident unfolded at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera resort in Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday afternoon with guests posting video of the incident to Twitter.“All guests and employees told to duck, and we’re all taken to hiding places at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. Active shooter? Terrorist or kidnapping threat? They’re not telling us anything,” tweeted former NBC executive Mike Sington.“Active shooter at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. All guests confined to lobby now. Hotel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

2 dead after dramatic shootout near upscale Mexican resorts

A group of drug gang gunmen stormed ashore a beach near luxury hotels in Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday and executed two drug dealers from a rival gang. Video of the incident verified by NBC News shows guests hiding after being told to take cover at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. The resort said its staff "immediately engaged local authorities who are on the scene investigating the situation."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Blogger#Resort Hotel#Mexico#Resorts#Shooting#Nexstar#Mexican#Ap Photo
d1softballnews.com

Mexico, two drug traffickers killed in Cancun. Gunfight between rival gangs near a five-star resort

Two drug traffickers I’m dead Thursday in Mexico, near Cancun, in a shooting between armed gangs. The state attorney general of Quintana Roo reported that the clash took place in the place known as Mexico’s oasis of tranquility, Puerto Morelos, a tourist area of ​​beaches and five-star resorts. Right next to one of these hotels, theAzul Beach Resort, a group of people landed on the ground and opened fire against two people, identified by local agents as belonging to a rival gang. A video of one of the guests captured moments of terror among the tourists, and a hotel employee confirmed to theAssociated Press that the firefight took place near the hotel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
BBC

Hundreds of sea turtles wash up dead in Mexico

At least 300 sea turtles have washed up dead on Mexico's Pacific coast. Preliminary exams suggests that the olive ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) drowned, an official with Mexico's environment ministry said. The official said they had probably become tangled in illegal fishing nets in the high seas or in abandoned...
ANIMALS
riviera-maya-news.com

Bodies of two possible kidnapping victims located in green area of Cancun

Cancun, Q.R. — Two bodies were located over the weekend in a green area of Cancun. The bodies, believed that of two men, were found around 4:00 p.m. by a passerby. Police were on scene at the discovery site of a public space in the Villas del Caribe subdivision in region 520 south of the city of Cancun. While the bodies have not yet been identified, an investigation is looking at the possibility of them being kidnapping victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Chilling Photos and Tales Reveal the Extent of Indonesia's Dog Meat Trade

This story features photos of animal abuse that some readers may find disturbing. When Tigre, the beloved family dog of Aya Diandara Salvator went missing in 2012, she suspected the worst. After two days of futile searching, Aya learned the shocking news from a local cab driver—her beloved pet had been taken by two men on a motorcycle.
ANIMALS
WKRC

African lions give birth to rare white lion cubs

JIMENA DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Two rare white African lion cubs were born on an animal reserve in southern Spain. The days-old male and female white lion cubs were transferred on October 25 into a special room to control their feeding in Jimena de la Frontera, a mountain village in Andalusia region of Spain.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Poacher trampled to death by elephant in South African national park

A suspected poacher is believed to have been trampled to death by an elephant after the man’s mangled body was found in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, a park spokesman said on Saturday. The body was discovered by national park rangers during an intelligence operation intended to prevent poachings in...
ANIMALS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy