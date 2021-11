COATESVILLE — Since 2001, the Brandywine Health Foundation has advanced optimal health, responded to the ever-changing needs of the Greater Coatesville community through partnerships, distributed nearly $19 million in grants and scholarships, and launched impactful programs and initiatives. The community has benefited over the last 20 years, yet there are significant challenges that remain through the persistent health disparities and racial inequities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic with a crippling economic impact. Not to mention, Hurricane Ida has unfairly disadvantaged the community due to its outdated infrastructure and relentless climate change. With this, The Alliance for Health Equity, Strengthening Communities has emerged as the Brandywine Health Foundation’s new name and brand.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO