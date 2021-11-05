CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

What a weekend! Make some outdoor plans and enjoy milder temperatures and plenty of sunshine

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
 11 days ago
PITTSBURGH — What a weekend! Make some outdoor plans and enjoy milder temperatures and plenty of sunshine. After one more frosty start early Saturday, temperatures will climb into the 50s.

Wrap up fall lawn clean up or get an early start on outdoor Christmas decorations. (Just don’t turn them on yet!)

Sunday will be even milder, so take a walk and enjoy the great fall colors and then enjoy some time around the firepit with family and friends.

Our dry pattern will continue into much of next week.

