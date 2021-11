All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will present Out of the Darkness Walk. The global pandemic has impacted the emotional and economic well-being of many individuals and families, and left many to manage a variety of emotions, including feelings of uncertainty. Increases in suicide are not a foregone conclusion if the community acts now to mitigate risk and support the mental health of friends, families, and neighbors. Every dollar raised through the Out of the Darkness Walks allows AFSP to invest in life-saving research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide.

