Harriette Cole: He takes secret pictures of me

By Harriette Cole
East Bay Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR HARRIETTE: I recently confronted my boyfriend about the fact that he takes pictures of me without my knowledge. He was upset that I confronted him and still doesn’t fully understand why it’s an issue. Sometimes he will take pictures when I’m not fully clothed. He told me he...

Parents Magazine

Dad Pays Son for Chores His Stepmom Secretly Gave Him And Redditors Are On His Side

Couple disagreements are expected, but one dad thinks his wife may have taken it too far and took to Reddit to let out his frustration. The OP, AshGardGrade, posted a recent argument between his wife and himself regarding their children and chores. Right off the bat, AshGardGrade is quick to specify that they share two daughters together and his son (her stepson). The family has a "very specific chore schedule" that gives each family member time to do chores, homework, sports, and family and friend time.
recordargusnews.com

Mom blabs daughter’s secret to friends, father

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m a 30-year-old woman who has a great relationship with both of my parents. I recently confided in my mother about something that I wasn’t ready to tell my dad. Earlier this week, I found out that my mother spilled my secret to not only my father, but also to a few of her close friends whom I […]
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Infidelity continues to rock teetering marriage

DEAR ABBY - My husband and I have been married for 25 years. He has recently started running around with his buddies and partying. He hardly has time for me anymore. I found out he had cheated on me, not once but several times, with different women. …
powerofpositivity.com

10 Signs A Friendship Is Turning Into Love

Do you have a friendship turning into love? It seems effortless to fall for someone when you have a relationship with them. Friends get to know the deepest parts of you, and they love you despite all your shortcomings. There’s a line that separates friends from lovers, and once you...
romper.com

4-Year-Old Girl Had A Hilariously Valid Reaction To Her Mom Explaining Menstruation

Do you remember when you first found out about menstruation? When you learned that bleeding for several days once a month would be part of your life whether you liked it or not? It’s pretty rough, so must could totally understand why one mom’s explanation of menstruation to her 4-year-old daughter prompted a Victorian-era reaction from the child.
Lowell Sun

Dear Annie: Replaced by a newcomer

DEAR ANNIE: I have two very good friends who I go to breakfast with every Saturday. We are part of a monthly book club; we exercise together three times a week, and we attend the theater together, for which we have season tickets. They are both widows. My husband, thank...
Thought Coffee

Most people do not marry the person they love

When the friends at the wedding met each other on a blind date, she didn't have much interest in the first place. She felt that the other party was a bit older and had a too dull personality, and was not suitable for her, not what she wanted.
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: A granddaughter requests gran’s bequest

Dear Amy: My grandmother recently died. For me, she was like my third parent while growing up, because I spent so much time at her home. From what I understand, there is no will. However, there are a couple of items from her home that I would like to have for sentimental reasons. (Specifically, a clock, and ashes from her dogs that I grew up with).
Slate

How Much Effort Should I Make With My Estranged In-Laws?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and his parents are not talking to each other and haven’t been for nearly a year. I don’t agree with this, but after trying to intervene, I’ve decided I need to let them deal with this situation by themselves. I think it is important that my kids have a relationship with their grandparents, but even though they love the kids very much, they never try to reach out to them. I told them both on several occasions to call me or text me to talk with them, but if I don’t reach out to them, they never talk. My kids are 6 and 9, and if I tell them to call their grandparents, they will do so, but without prompting, they never ask me if they can call them. I know they love their grandparents but the situation is tearing them apart too.
recordargusnews.com

Husband locks phone after spouse confronts him

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have not been getting along very well for some time now. Recently, I noticed that he changed the password on his cell phone. He has never done this before in the nearly 30 years we have been married. My guess is he did it because I questioned him about a “friend” he has been […]
