Symphony RetailAI’s Cheryl Sullivan Named to RIS News’ Influentials 2021: Top Movers and Shakers in Retail
The honor recognizes Sullivan’s three decades of leading state-of-the-art technology innovation teams that have elevated the supply chain, marketing and merchandising functions for retailers and CPGs. Symphony RetailAI, a leading global provider of integrated AI-powered marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, announced that the...martechseries.com
Comments / 0