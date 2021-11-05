Symphony RetailAI’s Cheryl Sullivan Named to RIS News’ Influentials 2021: Top Movers and Shakers in Retail

Asana, Inc, a leading work management platform for teams, today announced the appointment of Amit Singh to its Board of Directors. “I’m excited to welcome Amit to Asana’s Board of Directors as we further strengthen our enterprise position and category leadership in helping the world’s largest organizations orchestrate their work and achieve their goals,” said Dustin Moskovitz, CEO, Asana. “Amit’s track record of driving scale and go-to market programs for some of the world’s foremost companies is a key asset to us as we continue expanding our enterprise footprint. Amit’s impressive leadership experience, combined with a values-aligned vision for the future of work, make him a tremendous resource for Asana.”

