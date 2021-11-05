CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Symphony RetailAI’s Cheryl Sullivan Named to RIS News’ Influentials 2021: Top Movers and Shakers in Retail

By Business Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe honor recognizes Sullivan’s three decades of leading state-of-the-art technology innovation teams that have elevated the supply chain, marketing and merchandising functions for retailers and CPGs. Symphony RetailAI, a leading global provider of integrated AI-powered marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, announced that the...

NFT, Media and Entertainment Company Cheeze, Inc. Successfully Closes Seed Capital Round and Aims to Own the Photo NFT Space

Seed Round led by Olive Tree Capital with Investment from Netflix Co-founder Marc Randolph, Apple Fellow Guy Kawasaki and More. Cheeze, Inc., a photography-focused NFT media and entertainment company operated by world-class entrepreneurs and entertainment veterans, announced that it had closed a seed round of funding, in advance of an upcoming Series A raise in Q1 2022.
BUSINESS
Asana Names Enterprise Veteran Amit Singh to Board of Directors

Asana, Inc, a leading work management platform for teams, today announced the appointment of Amit Singh to its Board of Directors. “I’m excited to welcome Amit to Asana’s Board of Directors as we further strengthen our enterprise position and category leadership in helping the world’s largest organizations orchestrate their work and achieve their goals,” said Dustin Moskovitz, CEO, Asana. “Amit’s track record of driving scale and go-to market programs for some of the world’s foremost companies is a key asset to us as we continue expanding our enterprise footprint. Amit’s impressive leadership experience, combined with a values-aligned vision for the future of work, make him a tremendous resource for Asana.”
BUSINESS
Aunalytics CMO Katie Horvath Accepted into Forbes Communications Council

Aunalytics, a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, is pleased to announce that Katie Horvath, chief marketing officer for Aunalytics, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations. Marketing Technology News: Bluewater Media Bolsters Digital Team with...
BUSINESS
Paddle Achieves SOC 2 certification, Reinforcing its Commitment to Data Security

The Revenue Delivery Platform also announces Jonathan Herd as its new Vice President of Information Security. Paddle, the Revenue Delivery Platform for B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, today announces that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, underscoring the company’s ability to meet the highest data security standards.
TECHNOLOGY
Phil Gray
Scienjoy Attends NFT.NYC, The Leading Annual Non-Fungible Token Event

Scienjoy Holding Corporation , a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, announced that the Company’s New York team participated in the largest annual Non-Fungible Token event, NFT.NYC (the “Event”) from November 1st to November 4th in New York City. Marketing Technology News: Aims Community College to Deploy YuJa...
TECHNOLOGY
Gainsight Unveils Horizon AI

Gainsight, the Customer Success company, today announced the launch of Horizon AI at its Pulse for Product Conference. With this announcement, Gainsight becomes the only Customer Success platform that can apply the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to 8+ years of usage, engagement, activity, satisfaction and retention data from 1000+ companies, giving businesses the ability to take smarter Customer Success actions and to correlate the impact of Customer Success efforts to Net Revenue Retention (NRR).
SOFTWARE
FreeWheel’s Integration of Beeswax Technology Represents Significant Milestone, Enabling Seamless Audience Extension and Inventory Management for Publishers

FreeWheel’s vision to simplify TV buying and selling comes closer to fruition with the availability of enhanced programmatic buying features within its platform. FreeWheel announced that it has integrated a key set of technologies into its platform to enable its clients to programmatically acquire incremental inventory and extend audience reach in one easy workflow. By integrating Beeswax bidding capabilities into its supply technology, FreeWheel is investing in the future of programmatic trading as a cornerstone of the television marketplace.
TECHNOLOGY
What Customer Loyalty Looks Like Post Pandemic

The past eighteen months has seen a significant shift in the way that customer engage and interact with their favourite brands and it’s not just a passing trend. Going forward, marketers need to consider the creation and retention of loyal customers as a fundamental part of business growth. As such,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sonic Foundry Appoints Two New Executives Expanding Marketing and Business Development

Sonic Foundry, Inc., the trusted leader in video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events through its Mediasite™ video platform, today announced the appointment of two new executives; Sarah Wilde, Director of Marketing and Donny Neufuss, Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
BUSINESS
Suzanne Forbes named an influential business leader

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Suzanne Forbes, managing partner at James Moore & Co. P.L., has been named one of Florida’s 500 Most Influential Business Leaders in 2021 by Florida Trend magazine. Forbes...
ECONOMY
Similarweb Acquires Leading Mobile-Insights Provider Embee Mobile

Embee Mobile’s data and proprietary measurement approach will enhance Similarweb’s mobile app intelligence. Similarweb , a leading digital intelligence company, announced its acquisition of Embee Mobile, a San Francisco-based mobile insights provider and market leader in mobile audience analytics, consumer panels, and mobile sampling. Embee data is relied on and incorporated in the offerings of many of the world’s leading market research companies.
BUSINESS
EventsAIR Releases Innovative Hybrid Event Solution for Cutting Edge AV Technology Management

Hybrid Event Solution Suite offers a new paradigm in hybrid event management. EventsAIR, one of the leading global event management platforms in the world announced today at IMEX America 2021 an innovative and cutting-edge suite of Hybrid Event technology tools that gives event planners broad capabilities to manage and produce professional Hybrid Events.
TECHNOLOGY
Lemma & MediaMath Partner on Delivery of Robust Programmatic DOOH Campaign, for a Leading Online Pharmacy Brand

The campaign synced with prime-time bands witnessing high footfalls in real time, with contextual creatives, across clinics and hospitals in India. Lemma the largest and fastest growing programmatic digital out of home network, along with MediaMath acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brand and agencies, successfully delivered a programmatic DOOH for a leading online pharmacy brand in Inda.
INDIA
Iterable Announces the Winners of its 2021 Expie Awards

UNiDAYS, NBCUniversal, Oportun, Calm, Zoopla, StreetEasy, and Imperfect Foods recognized for their work building extraordinary customer experiences. Iterable, the leading cross-channel platform that powers unified customer experiences, announced today the winners of its 2021 Expie Awards. These awards recognize and celebrate customers that leverage Iterable to power world-class customer experiences. From extraordinary customer engagement to authentic and empathetic connections, Expie Award nominees and winners raise the bar for marketers all over the world.
BUSINESS
MullenLowe Lintas Group Forays into Content & Entertainment Biz

The business, named Lintas C:EX, will be led by Yogesh Manwani as President. MullenLowe Lintas Group has unveiled a specialized content business unit under the Lintas C:EX (Lintas Creative Executions) brand. “The unit called Lintas C:EX Entertainment will create Content & IP that entertains and engages. It has ambitions to...
BUSINESS
Advertising Veterans Join Meet The People, Further Cementing the New Working Model’s Impact Across the Industry

The industry’s first people-centric advertising group welcomes high-ranking executives from leading holding companies to usher in a new way of doing business. Newly launched advertising group, Meet The People, is breathing fresh life into the industry with its entrepreneurial-minded approach to business. It’s also attracting the attention of industry executives seeking new models for agency collaboration. Meet The People welcomes Craig Ellis and Andrew Roth to their executive team as President of North America and Global Head of Business Strategy, respectively. Together, Ellis and Roth complete a high-profile leadership team for the next-generation enterprise.
BUSINESS
Skyrise Intelligence Announces First DSP Integration

Skyrise Intelligence, the leading audience targeting solution, (10 November) announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Sage + Archer. The programmatic Digital Out of Home and Mobile buying platform has become the first DSP to integrate Skyrise Intelligence audience targeting solutions. The partnership enables UK advertisers to leverage anonymised, aggregated mobile data...
TECHNOLOGY
ClickUp Revolutionizes Team Collaboration with All New Whiteboards and Revamped Docs for Modern Teams

Whiteboards and Docs allows teams to unleash their creativity together and turn ideas Into coordinated actions. ClickUp, the world’s only all-in-one productivity platform, today announced the launch of Whiteboards, as well as major updates to Docs, at the company’s annual productivity conference, LevelUp. These new and enhanced product offerings work seamlessly with the entire ClickUp platform to support the company’s mission to make the world more productive.
SOFTWARE

