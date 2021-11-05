CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UBS Upgrades NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni upgraded NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) from...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Duke Energy (DUK) Declares $0.985 Quarterly Dividend; 3.8% Yield

Duke Energy (DUK) Declares $0.985 Quarterly Dividend; 3.8% Yield

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.985 per share, or $3.94 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Neutral

UBS Downgrades Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Neutral

UBS analyst Atul Maheswari downgraded Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $32.00 (from ...
StreetInsider.com

Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) Declares $0.2682 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) Declares $0.2682 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2682 per share, or $1.0728 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 12,...
StreetInsider.com

RCF Acquisition Corp. (RCFA.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

RCF Acquisition Corp. (RCFA.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RCFA.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price ...
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Buy

Truist Securities Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Buy

Truist Securities analyst Tristan Richardson upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from ...
StreetInsider.com

Oil-Dri Corp. (ODC) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend; 3.1% Yield

Oil-Dri Corp. (ODC) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend; 3.1% Yield

Oil-Dri Corp. (NYSE: ODC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 26, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

CLSA Downgrades James Hardie Industries (JHX:AU) (JHX) to Outperform (2)

CLSA Downgrades James Hardie Industries (JHX:AU) (JHX) to Outperform (2)

CLSA analyst Daniel Kang downgraded James Hardie Industries (JHX:AU) (NYSE: JHX) from Buy (1) to Outperform (2) with a price ...
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.32, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $68.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) click here.
StreetInsider.com

N-able, Inc. (NABL) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

N-able, Inc. (NABL) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $88.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $86.81 million.
StreetInsider.com

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) Reports Q3 EPS of EUR0.10

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) Reports Q3 EPS of EUR0.10

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) reported Q3 EPS of EUR0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at EUR214.5 million.
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Downgrades Mueller Water Products (MWA) to Perform

Oppenheimer Downgrades Mueller Water Products (MWA) to Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair downgraded Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) ...
StreetInsider.com

Model N, Inc. (MODN) PT Lowered to $45 at Needham & Company

Model N, Inc. (MODN) PT Lowered to $45 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Ryan MacDonald lowered the price target on Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) to $45.00 (from $50.00) ...
StreetInsider.com

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.37, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.37.
StreetInsider.com

Honeywell (HON) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5.4% to $0.98; 1.8% Yield

Honeywell (HON) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5.4% to $0.98; 1.8% Yield

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. This is a 5.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.93. The dividend will be...
StreetInsider.com

RingCentral (RNG) PT Raised to $400 at Needham & Company on Blowout Quarter

RingCentral (RNG) PT Raised to $400 at Needham & Company on Blowout Quarter

Needham & Company analyst Ryan Koontz raised the price target on RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) to $400.00 (from $360.00) while maintaining ...
