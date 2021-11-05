UBS Upgrades NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Buy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $88.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $86.81 million.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO