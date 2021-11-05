UBS Upgrades NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.985 per share, or $3.94 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
UBS analyst Atul Maheswari downgraded Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $32.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2682 per share, or $1.0728 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 12,...
RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RCFA.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: ACDI.U) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 26,100,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Truist Securities analyst Tristan Richardson upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Oil-Dri Corp. (NYSE: ODC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 26, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
CLSA analyst Daniel Kang downgraded James Hardie Industries (JHX:AU) (NYSE: JHX) from Buy (1) to Outperform (2) with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.32, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $68.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC: WDFN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, or $1.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 26, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe raised the price target on General Electric (NYSE: GE) to $136.00 (from $132.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $88.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $86.81 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) reported Q3 EPS of EUR0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at EUR214.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) click here.
Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair downgraded Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Needham & Company analyst Ryan MacDonald lowered the price target on Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) to $45.00 (from $50.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.37, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.37. For earnings history and earnings-related data on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) click here.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) stock crashed over 31% in pre-open Tuesday after the education company reported disappointing Q3 results and guidance. Chegg reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, which is in-line...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. This is a 5.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.93. The dividend will be...
J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, or $3.96 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 10, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.2 percent.
Needham & Company analyst Ryan Koontz raised the price target on RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) to $400.00 (from $360.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0