Biden's spending bill would increase student aid for low-income students: But is it enough to keep up with the cost of college?

WASHINGTON – Dixie Samaniego, a first-generation college student at California State Fullerton, says she would not be in her third year studying political science were it not for receiving a Pell Grant.

“When I was applying, I didn't know if I was actually going to go to school because I was afraid that my parents would be expected to contribute to my education,” she said.

Samaniego was one of the nearly seven million students last year who received a Pell Grant, aid designed to help low-income students pay for school. The program is crucial especially for people of color: 58% of all African American college students receive Pell Grants, according to the White House.

But education advocates and students like Samaniego are urging Congress to include more money for the Pell Grant in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better budget bill currently being debated in Washington, saying the increase is necessary to keep up with the rising costs of college.

Biden called for an increase of roughly $1,400 in the maximum allowable Pell Grant award when he announced his American Families Plan earlier this year, describing it as a "down payment" on his commitment to double the maximum award.

But Biden and progressive lawmakers have had to scale back their education, climate and other social spending proposals. Moderate Democrats objected to the size of Biden's original $3.5 trillion legislation, so Biden pitched a smaller $1.85 trillion proposal last week that upped the maximum Pell Grant award by $550.

Democrats and the White House praised the increase, which if passed would be the largest since 2010. Advocates also applauded the action, but said Congress should aim to double the maximum award because the money doesn't cover as much college costs as it did decades ago.

Congress sets the maximum Pell Grant level each year. At the peak in 1974 and 1975, it covered more than two thirds of average college costs, according to the Pell Institute for the Study of Opportunity in Higher Education. Now, the Pell Grant only covers 25%.

The Gender Equity and Policy Institute, a nonprofit to advance equity through public policy, found doubling the Pell Grant would cut student debt by more than half.

The institute released an analysis that found congressional proposals to increase the Pell Grant would help stimulate economic growth, ensure there is a trained workforce for future jobs and allow individuals to pursue higher education, according to the institute's president, Nancy Cohen.

“I think the real issue is that the cost of higher education has exponentially increased compared to the general rate of inflation,” Cohen said.

The institute’s analysis found students of color would see the most benefits of doubling the Pell Grant with debt decreasing 85% for Native American recipients, 83% for Latino recipients and 80% for Black recipients. According to the analysis, 53% of women eligible for Pell Grants are women of color.

Dixie Samaniego said despite receiving a Pell Grant, she struggled with the hidden costs of college from gas and transportation to books and food.

"If at that point we had even been in conversations about doubling the Pell or even a bit of an increase, that would have helped me a lot," she said.

Under Biden's smaller Build Back Better plan, the $550 increase would only go to students at non-profit higher education institutions, according to Jonathan Fansmith, assistant vice president of government relations at the American Council on Education. Both the House and Senate have included a separate $400 increase in appropriations bills, though both have not become law.

The bill would also expand Pell Grant eligibility to recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – or undocumented students who were brought to the U.S. as minors. A plan to provide free community college was removed the legislation.

"Considering how much was slashed from the original BBB [Build Back Better] plan, increasing funding for Pell Grants is arguably a win for students," Cohen said.

However, the proposed increases are not enough, according to Maureen Hoyler, president of the nonprofit Council for Opportunity in Education.

“It nowhere near solves the problems,” she said.

Advocates push for doubling the Pell Grant

Karen McCarthy, who serves as vice president of public policy and federal relations for the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA), said the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a catalyst to increase the Pell Grant award because many low and moderate-income families facing economic impacts from the pandemic need the additional grant aid.

"While a $550 increase to the maximum Pell Grant is a welcome upfront investment toward making college more affordable for low-income students, we are concerned to see these funds parceled out by institutional sector, which will add new complexity to a financial aid system on the verge of much-needed simplification," NASFAA President Justin Draeger said.

The association is pushing for the maximum amount of the Pell Grant to double.

“We are optimistic in that it seems that it has gotten the attention of Congress and has gained some traction, so we're very hopeful that the timing might be right for this long-term priority of ours to actually come to fruition,” McCarthy said.

There have been multiple efforts in Congress to consider increases to the Pell Grant. Lawmakers over the summer reintroduced the Pell Grant Preservation and Expansion Act, which would nearly double the maximum Pell Grant award, which currently stands at $6,495. The legislation, cosponsored by more than 80 Democrats, would increase the maximum award to nearly $13,000 and expand the program to include DACA recipients.

Hoyler said the council is looking to double the Pell Grant over five years as part of the Biden administration's five budgets. She said she does not think increasing the Pell Grant is as important as a priority as other issues on Capitol Hill under the House Education Committee’s jurisdiction, such as early childhood education.

“It’s a question of priority of age group,” she said.

Higher education institutions call to double the Pell Grant

A variety of higher education institutions have shown support for doubling the Pell Grant.

Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber sent a letter with Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway to New Jersey’s congressional delegation urging them to double the maximum Pell Grant. Forty-four higher education leaders also signed their names.

"Doubling the maximum Pell Grant will help more students from low- and middle-income families to get to and through college," Eisgruber said in the letter. "That helps everyone: by cultivating talent from every sector of society, we make our state, and our country, stronger and better."

Other colleges and universities across the country have backed the effort, including Saint Louis University and the University of Texas at Austin , where over half of full-time students receive the maximum Pell Grant.

The Double Pell Alliance launched a national campaign to double the Pell Grant award by its 50th anniversary in June 2022.

The alliance of over 100 higher education associations, organizations and advocacy groups are pushing to double the maximum Pell Grant award.

Samaniego says the time is now to make Pell Grants a focus.

“Higher Ed. students are the future of this nation – the future economy, future doctors, frontline workers, future lawmakers and if we’re not being a priority right now, when are students ever going to be one?” she said.

