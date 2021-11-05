8 Things To Do This Weekend: Rent’s Anniversary Tour, New Goldfish Exhibit & Christmas Festival

Looking for weekend activities? Here are 8 ideas!

All weekend, you can catch the award-winning musical, Re nt, during its 25th Anniversary Farewell Season of Love Tour at The Bushnell.

Through the weekend at Hartford Stage, see Ah, Wilderness , Eugene O’Neill’s only comedy – a play with heart, celebrating family and community.

Or, see Say Goodnight, Gracie at the Ivoryton Playhouse. The hit Broadway play invites the audience to spend an evening with George Burns.

The Maritime Aquarium has opened a new exhibit, Think You Know Goldfish? It celebrates the nuances of these under-appreciated fish.

The holidays are here! All weekend, check out the work of more than 300 artisans at the New England Christmas Festival at Mohegan Sun .

On Saturday, run in honor of an incredible teacher, taken from us too soon…at the Vicki Soto 5K or the Kids Run in downtown Stratford.

On Sunday, the 12th Annual Jamie’s Run for Connecticut Children’s is back in-person at Standish Park. It celebrates the life of a little girl.

On Sunday, see Carole’s Kings, the world’s first all make Carole King tribute, at the Afternoon for the Arts Gala at Amity High School.

