CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Can you be ‘immunized’ if you’re not vaccinated? Here’s what the CDC and WHO have to say

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mymyU_0cnRven400

(NEXSTAR) – If a person claims to be “immunized” against COVID-19, what exactly do they mean? In some cases, it depends on who is making the claim — and which definition they subscribe to.

Two Texas children mistakenly given adult COVID-19 vaccine doses

The terms “immunization” and “vaccination” are often used interchangeably to describe the process by which an individual is made resistant to disease, such as COVID-19. But as far as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is concerned, “immunization” only occurs after vaccination — and does not refer to protection that comes from a previous infection.

The CDC’s definitions for immunization reads as follows:

  • Immunization : A process by which a person becomes protected against a disease through vaccination. This term is often used interchangeably with vaccination or inoculation.

The World Health Organization’s definition differs slightly:

  • Immunization is the process whereby a person is made immune or resistant to an infection, typically by the administration of a vaccine.

While WHO’s definition leaves the door open to the potential usage of “immunization” by those who developed immunity from a previous infection, further language on WHO’s website appears to strongly link vaccination with immunization. The latter is even discussed in terms of the “millions of lives” that vaccines are responsible for saving each year , as explained on the organization’s “Vaccines and Immunization” webpage.

Local students ready to get their COVID-19 vaccine

But the term “immunization” — and what it means, exactly — has become the subject of recent reports concerning Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week. In August, Rodgers claimed to be “immunized” when asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur has so far declined to confirm whether Rodgers was indeed vaccinated or merely claiming to have immunity, but multiple reports — from the NFL Network , ESPN and NBC Sports affiliate Pro Football Talk — have cited sources who claim Rodgers was not vaccinated for COVID-19.

In that case, Rodgers’ remark about being “immunized” would, at the very least, be misleading by the CDC’s definition of immunization. It would also be a stretch by WHO’s definition.

If indeed Rodgers was not vaccinated, it’s unclear whether he felt he was protected by a previous infection, or some other homeopathic means. ESPN reported on Wednesday that Rodgers had petitioned the NFL to consider him exempt from being categorized as unvaccinated due to an alternate course of treatment he allegedly underwent, according to sources for the outlet. (Under the NFL’s current policy, unvaccinated players are subject to much stricter protocol than vaccinated players, including separate travel and dining arrangements, daily testing requirements and different rules for being indoors with other teammates, among other protocol.)

Rodgers will miss this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs as a result of his positive test. The NFL is also reviewing the incident with the Packers.

What you need to know before getting your child vaccinated against COVID

Immune responses from a previous infection do not provide the same protections as vaccines. WHO indicates that an individual’s immune response from a previous COVID-19 infection is “not completely understood,” but may last between six and eight months. This response also varies by age and severity of symptoms.

A recent study from the CDC has also found that vaccines offer much stronger immunity to COVID-19 than natural immunity from a previous infection. Specifically, the CDC report found that unvaccinated adults with previous COVID infection were 5.49 times more likely to be re-infected than fully vaccinated individuals with no previously documented infection.

The CDC’s study found these vaccination benefits “trended higher” for those over 65, when compared to vaccinated individuals between 18 and 64 years of age. But unvaccinated persons who were previously infected — across all age groups — were still at higher risk of reinfection.

New York pharmacies prepare to vaccinate kids 5-11 for COVID-19

Both the CDC and WHO urge eligible recipients to get vaccinated with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines, with WHO calling vaccination “critical” to end the global pandemic.

Take whatever vaccine is made available to you first , even if you have already had COVID-19,” reads advice from WHO. “It is important to be vaccinated as soon as possible once it’s your turn and not wait.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
International Business Times

Will You Need A Fourth COVID Shot? Here’s Who The CDC Says Will Need An Extra Dose

A fourth shot of the COVID vaccine is being recommended for certain Americans, according to new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is now advising individuals who are over the age of 18 and moderately or severely immunocompromised to get a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine six months after their third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The fourth dose can be of any of the three available vaccines, including the Johnson & Johnson shot, ABC News reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
thefreshtoast.com

COVID-19 Vaccine & Kids — Here’s What You Should Know

The CDC will soon allow children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Here’s what you should know. Now that kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a lot of parents are making plans to visit their nearest pharmacy. And while this is great news, there are some differences between the ways in which the COVID-19 vaccine affects adults and children.
KIDS
Post-Crescent

Here's what to know about COVID vaccine booster shots in Wisconsin, who's eligible, whether you can mix and match and more

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer (also known as Comirnaty) COVID-19 vaccines. Although the vaccines continue to provide excellent protection against hospitalization and death, health experts are seeing decreased effectiveness of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Record

Young children can receive COVID-19 vaccines soon. Here’s what you need to know

California will begin vaccinating young children as soon as today, with the state expecting to receive more than a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the first week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 for emergency use. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also endorsed it.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Immunization#Chiefs#Immune Response#Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Eyewitness News

Answer Desk: What you need to know before the CDC's approval of vaccines for kids

(WFSB) – The White House vaccination coordinator says that parents can start looking for appointments to get their children vaccinated as soon as the CDC gives approval. The White House has twenty million of smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in anticipation of the CDC’s approval. The White...
HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy