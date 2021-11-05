CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

'They paved the way': How Buffalo Soldiers shaped America's national parks

By Eve Chen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJL2P_0cnRvb8t00
Col. Charles Young was one of the first Black graduates of the U.S. Military Academy. He commanded the 9th Cavalry, one of the first regiments of Buffalo Soldiers, and continued to blaze trails his entire life. Library of Congress

Not many people can say they spent their formative years in a national monument.

Growing up, Renotta Young was often at the family home of Col. Charles Young , which is now the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument in Wilberforce, Ohio.

"It's my happy place," said Young, now president of the Colonel Charles Young Foundation .

The late colonel was her grandfather's cousin and one of the first Black graduates of the U.S. Military Academy West Point ; a Buffalo soldier; the first acting superintendent of Sequoia National Park ; a military attache to Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Liberia; a professor at Wilberforce University ; an engineer; a published author; a member the Black intelligentsia; a close friend of W.E.B. DuBois ; and a mentor to Gen. Benjamin Davis .

"I once had an audience with Gen. (Colin) Powell , and he commented that he wouldn't have gotten to where he was if it hadn't been for trailblazers like Col. Young," said Renotta Young.

While she learned about the colonel's legacy from his children, who were more like her close aunt and uncle than distant cousins, she said she never learned about him at school.

This Veterans Day, he and other Buffalo Soldiers can be remembered at the parks they helped shape – for free .

►Never Been Told: How a Black man’s death in 1965 changed American history

►Changing history: These high school students couldn't be stopped by the ‘deadliest place’ for Black people in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqkNm_0cnRvb8t00
The 9th Cavalry, commanded by Charles Young, is seen at the Presidio around 1900. National Park Service

Who are the Buffalo Soldiers?

"According to folklore, the name was given to them by Native Americans, and the term means 'man with hair like buffalo,' " said Robert Stewart, superintendent of the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument. "At first, it was only given to the Cavalry, then it was given to everybody and the name basically stuck."

The all-Black U.S. regiments were established in 1866 to fight on the frontiers out West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31AgpP_0cnRvb8t00
Yosemite National Park ranger Shelton Young leads living history programs about Buffalo Soldiers at the park. His father was a Buffalo Soldier. Raye Santos, National Park Service

Despite orders to integrate in decades to come, the units remained segregated into the early 1950s, according to Shelton Johnson, a longtime interpretive ranger and community engagement specialist at Yosemite National Park who specializes in Buffalo Soldier history and wrote about it in his book " Gloryland ."

"A Buffalo Soldier is a warrior who's always fighting on two fronts," Johnson said. "He's fighting the enemy that the government is saying he should fight, but he's also fighting with his own superiors in the military chain of command, who think less of him because of the color of his skin."

With few exceptions like Charles Young, the units were commanded by white officers.

Johnson's father was a Buffalo Soldier in the 1940s.

"He dealt with the same issues, that was a common thread that was woven all the way from 1866, when these regiments were created, all the way to the Korean War, and that that thread is race," he said. Still, he said it was "safer" for his dad to serve than stay in his hometown of Spartanburg, South Carolina, in the Jim Crow era. "It was safer for my father to be in combat, to be in war than to be an African American just asking to be treated like a human being."

Amid incredible challenges, and what Johnson called the daily "waking reality" of racism, Buffalo Soldiers like Col. Charles Young saw the opportunity to enact change.

"Despite the injustices that he endured, he loved his country, " said Renotta Young, who noted that in her family, doing one's best despite challenges was known as the "Young Doctrine."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48iuN6_0cnRvb8t00
Members of the 24th Infantry are seen at Yosemite National Park in 1899. National Park Service

"That's what really shines through when it comes to the legacy of Buffalo Soldiers, working in places where they weren't necessarily looked upon a positive light, but still doing the job to the best of their abilities, to protect and serve those around," added Stewart of the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument.

How Buffalo Soldiers shaped national parks

Before the National Park Service was established in 1916, Buffalo Soldiers were among the U.S. Cavalry who served as the first rangers of America's earliest national parks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bcsoq_0cnRvb8t00
Robert Stewart is superintendent of Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument. National Park Service

"You have Buffalo Soldiers that served at over 20 national parks ... from Yellowstone through Acadia to the Everglades," Stewart said. "These men and women should be remembered for the work."

At least one Buffalo Soldier was a woman, Cathay Williams , who disguised herself as a man to serve in the military in 1866 when women were not allowed.

►'Going to places where history happened': Inspiring destinations that touch America's past

►Bridging the past, present: Bilingual Civil War marker connects new Americans with immigrants of generations ago

In addition to protecting lands from poachers and fires, Buffalo Soldiers shaped the way some parks look today. Their contributions include building an arboretum at Yosemite , building the precursor to the modern Mauna Loa Trail at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park and under the direction of Young, completing the first accessible road into Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest .

"Why was the Army brought in to build roads?" Johnson asked. "West Point was the greatest school of engineering in the United States in the middle of the 19th century, so they knew everything about building roads."

While most Buffalo Soldiers didn't have that classical West Point training themselves, Johnson said their commanders, including Young, did.

Charles Young wrote in 1903 :

"Indeed, a journey through this park and the Sierra Forest Reserve to the Mount Whitney country will convince even the least thoughtful man of the needfulness of preserving these mountains just as they are, with their clothing of trees, shrubs, rocks, and vines, and of their importance to the valleys below as reservoirs for storage of water for agricultural and domestic purposes. In this, lies the necessity of forest preservation."

Young was not only the first superintendent of Sequoia National Park, but he was the first Black superintendent of any national park.

A living legacy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7kfr_0cnRvb8t00
Harold J. Warren points to a display honoring his WWII service at the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument in Ohio. The Warren Family

While the Buffalo Soldiers who worked on national parks in those early days have since died, they're still remembered across the National Park Service today.

And later generations of Buffalo Soldiers, like 97-year-old WWII veteran Harold J. Warren, Jr., keep their legacy alive.

"I would hope that Americans, and actually, people globally, would take time to appreciate and study the important contributions of the U.S. Army Buffalo Soldiers from the days of their formation in 1866 through the days of their bravery and courage in World War II," Warren said. "The documented stories of these African American troops, often under less than desirable racial conditions and extreme hostility, helped add to the freedoms and liberties all Americans enjoy today."

Warren's story and many others have been documented by the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument, which is closed for renovations through early 2023. However, a temporary visitor center is open at the Bishop Reverdy C. Ransom Memorial Library at Payne Theological Seminary. There are also educational resources on the monument's website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QojjS_0cnRvb8t00
Col. Charles Young's family home is now the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument. Tom Engberg, National Park Service

Like Johnson at Yosemite, Reggie Murray helps bring the Buffalo Soldiers' experiences to life through living history programs. The acting operations manager at William Howard Taft National Historic Site portrays Buffalo Soldiers like Charles Young at parks across the Midwest and brings added insight as a veteran himself.

"I may not have served back then, but (I know) how they felt being a soldier, what they had to endure," the 15-year Army vet said.

Veterans make up more than 20% of National Park Service staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rP2vf_0cnRvb8t00
Reggie Murray portrays Buffalo Soldiers like Col. Charles Young at National Park Service sites across the Midwest. Reggie Murray

Murray says he loves interpreting the lives of Buffalo Soldiers and teaching kids who may have never heard of them before.

"Black soldiers have been serving in the military since the Continental Army , you just don't have any idea, " he said. "Those are the things that are left out of history books."

He wants people to remember the sacrifices of Buffalo Soldiers.

"They paved the way to show that the color of the skin doesn't matter," Murray said. "It's what you have in your heart. And anybody can be a hero."

"The Buffalo Soldiers must be celebrated and their history told," Renotta Young testified before the Ohio House Armed Services Committee in support of declaring a statewide Buffalo Soldiers Day . "They had a central role in helping to protect, build, and preserve America’s national parks."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEr3R_0cnRvb8t00
Renotta Young, third from left, joins Charles Young Foundation board members and others in celebrating the naming of a portion of California State Route 198 as Colonel Charles Young Memorial Highway. Tom Engberg, National Park Service

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'They paved the way': How Buffalo Soldiers shaped America's national parks

Comments / 1

Related
travelawaits.com

Could This Area Near NYC Be America’s Next National Park?

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area – in parts of both New Jersey and Pennsylvania – receives millions of visitors each year. Although the area isn’t a national park, some groups have been trying to change that situation for years. One of the groups advocating for change is the...
TRAVEL
countrymessenger.com

Why this US Army tank unit proudly calls itself ‘The Bastards’

"It’s okay. We deserve it." I never hesitate to identify as a Bastard. More than once I’ve heard surprised reactions to the moniker. Should the term “Bastards” be changed? Isn’t it insensitive at best or inflammatory at worst? I would argue that not using “Task Force Bastard” is a disservice to the military, our soldiers, and our unit’s heritage, although I acknowledge that most don’t know the history behind the name. If they did I’m certain they’d use the term out of a sense of duty.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
South Carolina State
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon Army National Guard soldiers mobilized ahead of SW Asia deployment

About 75 Oregon Army National Soldiers were formally mobilized for deployment to support overseas contingency operations in SW Asia during an afternoon ceremony on Thursday. The Citizen-Soldiers, under the command of Capt. Sean Povravak, are assigned to Bravo Company’s, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, and maintenance support members from the 145th Brigade Support Battalion, will first travel to Ft. Bliss, Texas for additional training.
MILITARY
Nogales International

Descendants of Nogales Buffalo Soldiers plan tribute

Students attending schools in Nogales and Santa Cruz County are likely to know more about Spanish explorers like Francisco Vasquez de Coronado and Juan Bautista de Anza than about the Black soldiers stationed at Camp Stephen D. Little in Nogales. There are no commemorative markers for Camp Little nor the...
NOGALES, AZ
theaviationgeekclub.com

Did you know several USMC F-4s were lost or damaged in Vietnam because their napalm canisters ignited prematurely?

During the Vietnam War there were several cases of napalm canisters igniting prematurely, causing damage to USMC F-4 Phantom II aircraft. No fewer than 11 US Marine Corps squadrons flew versions of the F-4 Phantom II in Southeast Asia from May 1965 through to early 1973. Although one deployment was from an aircraft carrier, and included a successful MiG engagement, most missions were flown from land bases at Da Nang and Chu Lai, in South Vietnam, and Nom Phong, in Thailand.
MILITARY
Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#African Parks#National Park Service#The 9th Cavalry#Congress#Sequoia National Park#Wilberforce University#American#The Buffalo Soldiers#Native Americans
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Low levels in Mississippi River expose sunken World War II ship

ST. LOUIS — Low water levels on the Mississippi River have exposed a World War II ship that sank near downtown St. Louis 28 years ago. The USS Inaugural was once moored near the Gateway Arch, but broke from its moorings when the Mississippi River crested at 49.58 feet on Aug. 1, 1993, KTVI reported. The ship drifted downstream before eventually turning on its side and sinking south of the Poplar Street Bridge, the television station reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Chicago

Jessica Lynch, Young Soldier Who Was Captured In Iraq, Visits Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — Jessica Lynch, the young soldier who became an icon of the Iraq War, visited Illinois this weekend. “Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice. I’m honored to be in your company, and to know that brave women are fighting to defend our nation and our freedoms.” The National Women Veterans United hosted a meet-and-greet for Lynch, a former U.S. soldier and prisoner of war. Lynch was 19 when she was captured by enemy forces while serving in Iraq. She was badly injured when her convoy was ambushed in Iraq in 2003. She was later rescued by American troops from an Iraqi hospital, but the tale of her ambush was changed into a story of heroism on her part. Lynch later received several awards for her bravery, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
ILLINOIS STATE
New York Post

Last 4 living descendants of Sitting Bull identified with DNA testing

South Dakota author Ernie LaPointe and his sisters are now the only known living descendants of the legendary Hunkpapa Lakota warrior Sitting Bull. LaPointe, 73, who identifies as a member of the Lakota tribe, has spent 14 years trying to prove his historic progeny. Now, DNA testing has finally caught up with his search to confirm that he is the great-grandson of the legendary Hunkpapa Lakota Sioux chief.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
aerotechnews.com

Medal of Honor: Highlight recipients of the nation’s highest medal for valor

From the 1950’s to the 1980’s, a lot changed in America and abroad, and Army Maj. Gen. Charles Calvin Rogers served through all of it. As a Black man, he worked for gender and race equality while in the service. But he’s perhaps most well-known for his leadership during an intense battle in Vietnam, which earned him the Medal of Honor.
MILITARY
aerotechnews.com

Medal of Honor Monday: U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington

If you’re a Marine Corps aviator, you’ve likely heard tales of Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, one of the service’s greatest pilots. Boyington’s exploits during World War II became so famous that they were made into a TV show. But behind the scenes, his leadership vastly helped the Allies in the...
MILITARY
Army Times

Green Beret NCO dies during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg

A Special Forces soldier died Wednesday after a “sudden, unexpected medical event” during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, 1st Special Forces Command said in a statement Friday morning. Sgt. 1st Class Calvin T. Rockward, 38, was attending the Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification Course...
MILITARY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

296K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy