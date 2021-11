Perhaps it's only fitting that a vehicle with the word 'range' in its name should transition to electric power alone. The new Land Rover Range Rover has finally been revealed and perhaps the biggest takeaway has been the official news that the fifth generation of the SUV will usher in a fully electric model. Set to premiere in 2024, this model will represent one of the most significant changes for the iconic SUV over the last half a century. Land Rover hasn't shared any technical information about the Range Rover EV that forms part of its Reimagine strategy, but a new plug-in hybrid model arriving in 2023 will serve as a transition model of sorts.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO