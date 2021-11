The Hokies might have lost some key members in the backcourt, but new additions should boost the guard play for head coach Mike Young. Guards Tyrece Radford, Jalen Cone and Joe Bamisile all entered the transfer portal and left Virginia Tech this past summer. Radford was the second-leading scorer for the Hokies last season, while Cone was a key sharpshooter for the Hokies. Coach Young will look to his new additions and returning starters to replace and even improve the guard production of last season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO