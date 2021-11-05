CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana preparing lawsuits to challenge Biden vaccine mandates

By ADAMS NEWS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – The state of Indiana is moving ahead with multiple lawsuits against the Biden Administration’s order that forces most people who work to get the coronavirus vaccine. Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the latest lawsuit yesterday. Rokita plans to sue to stop the requirement that private...

