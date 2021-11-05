CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why BP Stock Is A Good Alternative For Oil Investors

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the recent earnings release, BP (NYSE: BP) announced a $1.25 billion share repurchase program given the sizable improvement in cash flows from rising oil prices. The company remains committed toward expanding its renewable energy portfolio and divesting oil & gas assets as opposed to other oil majors. At an average...

www.forbes.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
