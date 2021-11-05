CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Inside Politics: Red wall Tories ‘apoplectic with rage’ as No 10 engulfed in sleaze over Paterson case

By Independent TV
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo there we have it. Less than 24 hours after Tories voted to save their colleague Owen Paterson from suspension, Downing Street has abandoned its initial plan to overhaul standards procedures and the MP for North Shropshire has resigned with his reputation in tatters. Even for this government, which has become...

The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Jacob Rees-Mogg told to quit, as EU warns it could suspend parts of Brexit deal

The European Union may suspend elements of the Brexit withdrawal deal if Britain uses Article 16 to put the Northern Ireland protocol on ice, Ireland’s foreign minister has suggested.Simon Coveney said the bloc would respond in a “very serious way” if the UK triggered the clause, adding of the overall divorce deal: “If one is being set aside, there is a danger that the other will also be set aside by the EU.”Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg is facing calls to resign over the way the government handled the vote on parliamentary standards last week.Boris Johnson was forced into a screeching...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for his handling of sleaze row

Boris Johnson refused on Tuesday to apologise for his handling of the sleaze row engulfing the Government, defying Tory calls for him to say sorry to the public and the Commons. Downing Street said the Prime Minister acknowledged that it was a “mistake” and “regrettable” that ministers had “conflated” an...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Emergency Commons debate called as Paterson sleaze row deepens

Boris Johnson and the Tory Party’s poll ratings have taken a hit in recent days and could well slump further this week as the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal refuses to go away. The story again splashes the front of several news outlets this morning days after the North Shropshire MP quit his seat after being found to have breached lobbying rules, hitting out at the “cruel world of politics”. Johnson is himself well accustomed to the cruel ways of Westminster and faces another difficult week ahead, as fresh questions are raised about the luxury makeover of his No 10 flat, sleaze in the House of Lords as well as accusations by former Conservative PM John Major that he is “politically corrupt”, which he denies. Johnson must later today deal with an embarrassing emergency debate on MPs’ standards, called by oppositions parties who are demanding investigations into the affair and keen to inflict more pain on the government. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker, feels compelled to intervene and will later set out his plans to uphold the integrity of parliament and is expected to bring forward proposals for an independent review of the standards committee.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Parliament’s chief sleaze inquisitor must quit, says Owen Paterson

Owen Paterson has called on the parliamentary standards commissioner to quit after MPs declined to back a six-week suspension over the ruling that he breached lobbying rules. But Kathryn Stone, the commissioner, vowed on Wednesday to stay in the post for another year, with a spokesperson telling The Telegraph she would carry on until the end of 2022.
POLITICS
The Independent

Owen Paterson news: Johnson ‘sad’ after ‘friend’ quits as MP over U-turn on suspension and sleaze vote

Boris Johnson has said he is “very sad” that his “friend and colleague of decades”, Owen Paterson, decided to resign as an MP after the government U-turned on a vote to reconsider his immediate suspension and create a new sleaze system for parliament.Mr Paterson, a former Tory minister, who was facing suspension from the Commons over a finding he had accepted payment for lobbying activities but insisted he was innocent, said: “I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics.”In a statement, the prime minister responded he was sad Westminster would lose the North Shropshire...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Starmer accuses No 10 of ‘corruption’ as Paterson avoids suspension

Sometimes in politics, it’s what doesn’t happen that tells the story. Yesterday, a large chunk of Tory MPs conducted the ‘smell test’ on the No 10-backed move to block Owen Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules. Some 100 of those on the government benches concluded that the stench wafting from the ripping up of standards rules to save the former minister’s skin was just too strong and therefore opted to away from the vote by abstaining. Nonetheless, the amendment passed, albeit by a slim majority. But at what cost to the government? Labour, sensing an opportunity to inflict maximum damage, increased the intensity of its attacks last night, with Keir Starmer, the former director of public prosecutions, going as far as to brand the move “corruption”. For Paterson’s part, he says he did nothing wrong and No 10 insists the system is unfair and needs changing. Worryingly for Downing Street though, it’s not just Labour criticising the move – an increasing number of Conservatives in the Commons and in the media are too. It was the smell test that got David Cameron, who didn’t even break any rules, into so much trouble with his lobbying activities for Greensill Capital. His case is one that sticks in the mind and one that got some cut through with the general public. That yesterday’s events in parliament make the front page of this morning’s Daily Mail is a good indicator that this scandal might too. Once again, the PM has left himself open to accusations of “it’s one rule for them and another for everyone else”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs seething over Boris Johnson’s handling of Owen Paterson sleaze row

Boris Johnson was today facing anger from his own benches after a humiliating U-turn over parliamentary sleaze prompted the resignation of one of the party’s longest-serving MPs.Supporters of Owen Paterson said the rug had been pulled from under his feet by the abrupt announcement that the government was ditching plans for a new Tory-dominated committee to rewrite Commons standards procedures, which would have granted him a stay of execution after he was found guilty of paid lobbying.And many backbenchers were furious to have been whipped to support the controversial plans in a Commons vote on Wednesday, only to be...
POLITICS
The Independent

The stench of Tory sleaze is growing ever stronger

He got away with it – at least for now. It is possible that, in some months’ time, and after some performative, quasi-judicial display, Owen Paterson will indeed have the lobbying allegations against him upheld. He will then end up being suspended from the Commons for 30 days, triggering a ballot for a possible by-election in his safe constituency. Or perhaps he will escape forever the sanctions recommended by the independent commissioner for standards and the Commons cross-party Committee on Standards because his friends in the Conservative Party changed the rules and fixed it for him.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Stay of execution for Paterson as Tories hit out at investigation

The vote not to suspend Owen Paterson means the North Shropshire MP now faces a wait to discover his fate. Many considered that the vote to suspend Mr Paterson would have been a formality – as with previous standards sanctions imposed on MPs – but waves of support, first from backbench colleagues, then the Prime Minister himself saw the Conservative MP given a stay of execution over a bid to suspend him for 30 days.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson condemned for ‘not bothering’ to wear mask while walking around hospital

Boris Johnson has been criticised for failing to wear a mask while meeting NHS staff and walking around the corridors of a hospital in Northumbria.The prime minister received fierce condemnation after photos emerged of him talking with staff at Hexham General Hospital without a protective face covering.Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “So not only is Boris Johnson too cowardly to turn up to parliament to defend the sleazy corrupt government shenanigans of recent days. He’s now irresponsibly parading round a hospital without a mask.”The Lib Dems also accused Mr Johnson of using his hospital trip to avoid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Tory minister Nadhim Zahawi admits ‘we made a mistake’ over Owen Paterson sleaze row

A Tory minister has left people aghast after he appeared to admit to not reading the report about Owen Paterson’s conduct before he voted to block the MP’s suspension. Asked whether he sided with the standards committee or Paterson on BBC Breakfast this morning, education minister Nadhim Zahawi said he couldn’t pass full judgement because he hadn’t read the 175-page report about the case, before appearing to backtrack and say he wasn’t abreast with the “details” of it.
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson backs Tory plan to rip up parliament sleaze system

Boris Johnson has confirmed he backs plans to rip up parliament’s procedures for punishing MP sleaze following a finding against Conservative former minister Owen Paterson, in a move which Labour said marked “a return to the worst of the 1990s Tory sleaze culture”..Government whips are said to be telling Tory MPs to today vote against imposing a 30-day suspension on Owen Paterson by backing an amendment motion arguing the independent probe into his behaviour was flawed.Mr Paterson was found to have committed an “egregious” breach of standards rules as he lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than...
POLITICS
AFP

Former UK minister embroiled in sleaze row defends conduct

A Conservative lawmaker at the centre of a sleaze row in Britain following reports he used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work insisted Wednesday he had not broken the rules. - 'Appropriate' - British lawmakers are permitted to hold second jobs, so long as they declare them, but are not allowed to use their parliamentary offices or resources for such work.
U.K.

