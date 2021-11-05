Your TV setup needs some work. 7 quick tweaks that make a big impact

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. While Beats is owned by Apple and isn't quite the force that it once was in the world of headphones, it's managed to retain an identity of its own while sharing Apple's engineering resources and some of the same technological DNA found in Apple's AirPods. Frankly, that's all led to better-sounding and better-built Beats headphones. Although Beats headphones aren't cheap, they often sell at a discount. And now that Apple has apparently culled the lineup and discontinued several models, the buying choices are a bit more straightforward than before. Here's a look at the best deals right now on Beats headphones.

