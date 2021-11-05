CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Your TV setup needs some work. 7 quick tweaks that make a big impact

By Ty Pendlebury
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver time, your TV and sound system might not look or sound as good as it used to. Maybe your TV audio has become muffled, or the picture settings aren't ideal, or your TV cables are taking over your living room. With the holiday travel season about to commence, there's no...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

The big mistake you're making cleaning your TV

For most of us, the TV is the centerpiece of our living room or family room. Here’s a neat party trick. Instead of having a blank black screen, display your favorite photos. Tap or click here for easy methods to do it right from your phone. Once the TV is...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Apple’s Newly-Updated AirPods Pro are Already Discounted Online

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $59 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $189.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal. This discount is surprising because Apple just released these updated AirPods Pro this past week....
ELECTRONICS
idownloadblog.com

Some of the best jailbreak tweaks for the display on iOS 14

There are all kinds of different ways you can trick out your iPhone or iPad once you liberate it with a jailbreak, and if you’re new to the scene, then you might not know where you should start. At iDownloadBlog, we work around the clock to ensure our readers are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#4k Tv#Connected Tv#Tv Streaming#Iphone
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best discounts on Samsung, LG and Toshiba sets from Amazon and more

Black Friday is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Last week, AO, Currys and Studio have all kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled below, but keep checking back as the big day approaches for even more top deals. And this week, Amazon has joined in on the fun, too. Here...
SHOPPING
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, the iPhone 13, and iPads

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + a $200 Gift Card + Apple HomePod Mini The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops With holiday supply chain disruptions causing a lot of nervousness, we know that many of our readers are doing their Christmas shopping as early as possible. And as per usual, some of the year’s top tech gifts come...
ELECTRONICS
TechRepublic

How to tweak iPad Files settings to speed your work

Properly configuring the iPad's Files app can make you more efficient and productive. See how to tweak the app for optimum use with common cloud services. Many professionals use iPads mostly for email. But iPad capabilities have advanced so far they can actually replace workplace laptops and desktops. One key element is iPad's Files app, which is also found on iPhones. Using a properly configured Files app (Figure A) helps extend iPad functionality well beyond just sending and receiving email to ease accessing iCloud and OneDrive files, creating and editing documents and spreadsheets and sharing important resources with other teams and coworkers.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The tools you need to supercharge your hybrid working experience

It's perhaps fair to say that the shift towards hybrid working, as in splitting your time between the office and being at home, did catch some of us by surprise. But with global lockdowns caused by the pandemic taking force, many workers had to construct or build home working set-ups for the first time, often using whatever hardware and software they had at their disposal.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
WATE

How to build the ultimate entertainment setup

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What do you need to build the ultimate entertainment setup This year has been unprecedented in terms of movie release strategies. Even the largest films, ones that had a budget of $200 million or more, could be streamed at home the same day they premiered in theaters. Whether […]
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Huge Amazon Alexa update arrives in time for early Black Friday sales

Amazon has introduced a major new feature for Alexa smart speakers, just in time for the launch of its early Black Friday 2021 sales. The internet giant has announced that as of the October Alexa update, people with multiple Echo devices (or other Alexa-enabled smart speakers) will be able to simply ask Amazon’s digital assitant to move their audio from room to room.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These $49 AirBuds Pro Are Giving Apple’s AirPods a Run for Their Money

Apple’s AirPods are great, but even on sale, they’ll run you close to $200 for a pair of AirPods Pro online. If you’re looking for a great AirPods alternative on the cheap, we like these new earbuds from the popular direct-to-consumer site, Spade & Co. A site specializing in affordable smartwatches and tech accessories, Space & Co. has also just launched a pair of AirPod killers, which deliver the same features as Apple’s best-selling wireless earbuds, for almost 1/4 the price. The similarly-named AirBuds Pro are one of the latest contenders to the AirPods throne, and they’re on sale right now at...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on PCs, headsets, Xbox consoles and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
FIFA
CNET

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save $9 on a Series 7, $50 on a Series 6

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. It's a period of change for the Apple Watch line right now. The new Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch is slowly shipping to customers around the world, while the Series 6 was officially discontinued to make way for it. If you're looking for bargains, then the best one we're currently seeing is at Amazon, where you can save up to $50 on the Series 6 compared with the Series 7. Smaller savings are available for the new Series 7 as well as the midrange Apple Watch SE.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Beats headphone deals right now start at just $50

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. While Beats is owned by Apple and isn't quite the force that it once was in the world of headphones, it's managed to retain an identity of its own while sharing Apple's engineering resources and some of the same technological DNA found in Apple's AirPods. Frankly, that's all led to better-sounding and better-built Beats headphones. Although Beats headphones aren't cheap, they often sell at a discount. And now that Apple has apparently culled the lineup and discontinued several models, the buying choices are a bit more straightforward than before. Here's a look at the best deals right now on Beats headphones.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED restock: Walmart has consoles in stock today

Walmart has both versions of the Nintendo Switch OLED available to buy today -- and there's no need to sign up for Walmart Plus like there was on the Monday restock. Note the black model is more expensive, because it's being sold by a third-party vendor. The Switch OLED comes...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Apple reportedly to make change on iPhone 13 screen repair problem

Apple's iPhone 13 came out in September, and it didn't take long for independent repair shops to find a big problem that would keep them from replacing the phone's screen. The iPhone maker reportedly will update the phone in the future to address this problem. Tech repair site iFixit on...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Google Nest Hub gets Calm app, better sound detection and more

Last year, I reviewed the second generation of the Nest Hub (formerly the Home Hub) smart display from Google. It doesn't have a camera, but it does have a miniature radar sensor that can monitor and analyze your sleep when you place the Hub at your bedside. Overall, I found it reasonably accurate and insightful and a great option if you want to track your sleep without wearing a watch to bed.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

One AirPod not working? Here's how to fix your Apple earbuds

AirPods can be hugely convenient -- except for when one earbud mysteriously stops working. There's a simple fix for this issue that should have your earbuds working normally in just a few seconds. The steps are the same whether you own the original AirPods, the AirPods 2, the new AirPods 3 or the noise-canceling AirPods Pro.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Xbox gaming headset for 2021

If you're gaming on the Xbox One or a new Xbox Series X and want to use headphones, you can plug any old standard pair with a mic into the controller's 3.5mm jack. Note that we said you can do that, not that you should do that. Even a semiserious gamer can tell you that a good set of gaming headphones can be the difference between a successful raid and an embarrassing defeat caused by subpar game audio.
VIDEO GAMES
WATE

Best smart home gifts for everyone in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Great smart home gifts anyone will enjoy  Smart tech can be a lot of fun and make your life much easier, but the research required to pick devices and the price tags of these items can often discourage potential buyers. For this reason, smart home upgrades […]
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy