As part of its 70th anniversary, the International Film Festival Mannheim-Heidelberg (IFFMH) is presenting its new Grand IFFMH Award for the first time, honoring two filmmakers at the top of their game, Andrea Arnold and Guillaume Nicloux. IFFMH will also pay tribute to producer Bettina Brokemper and director Claude Lelouch with Homages. All four will be on hand for this year’s festival, where they will hold masterclasses and discuss their work. “This year we’re trying to find a balance between tradition and innovation, so with our Homage we are paying tribute to the tradition of cinema with Lelouch, and radical cinema, which...

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO