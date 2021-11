Whiteleys, a London department store that was once on par with Harrods, Selfridge’s and Liberty, first opened its doors about a century ago. It eventually shuttered in 1981, but it’s not about to be scrapped and replaced with a newer, glossier structure. Instead, the building (which, until recently, housed a mid-level shopping mall) is now being transformed into a home for 139 luxury residences, plus the UK’s first Six Senses hotel. These residential units launch sales today, with prices starting at about $2 million. The project is being developed by MARK and C C Land in collaboration with Finchatton, the latter...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO