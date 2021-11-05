CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Yorkshire cricket chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid Azeem Rafiq racism claims

By Sports Team
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned with immediate effect, as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations against the club continues to grow.

Hutton was this week called to appear in front of the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to explain Yorkshire’s handling of Rafiq’s claims and the independent report into the matter.

He has now decided to leave his post, citing frustration at board members and senior management.

Today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with immediate effect. It is with great sadness to leave a Club I was immensely proud to serve and have loved since watching my first game from the old County Stand at the age of seven.

“Today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with immediate effect,” he said.

“There has been a constant unwillingness from the Executive members of the Board and senior management at the Club to apologise, and to accept that there was racism, and to look forward.

“For much of my time at the Club, I experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge.”

Hutton joined the Yorkshire board in 2020, almost two years after Rafiq ended his second stint at Headingley, and says he has never met the player.

Despite that he has now opted to take a share of responsibility for the county’s response to claims which have been in the public domain for more than a year and were raised through formal channels long before. He has called on the executive members of the board to follow his lead and resign.

Most recently, Yorkshire determined that no employees would face any disciplinary action despite the independent panel upholding that Rafiq had been a victim of racial harassment and bullying.

“During my time as chairman, I take responsibility for failing to persuade them to take appropriate and timely action. This frustration has been shared by all of the non-executive members of the Board, some of whom have also now resigned,” he continued.

“I now call for those executive members of the Board to resign, to make way for a new path for the club I love so much.

“When someone makes claims as serious as his, they need to be investigated and changes need to be made. I would like to take this opportunity to apologise unreservedly to Azeem.

“I am sorry that we could not persuade executive members of the Board to recognise the gravity of the situation and show care and contrition.”

Developments in the long-running case have escalated at pace this week, ever since it was revealed by ESPNCricinfo that the independent report had resolved the repeated use of the offensive term “P***” was delivered “in the spirit of friendly banter”.

Since then an exodus of sponsors and commercial partners has unfolded, while political pressure from the halls of Westminster has ramped up.

As well as the DCMS committee session, which has been set for December 16, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said “heads should roll” at the club and a cohort of 36 Yorkshire MPs and metro mayors, including former Labour leader Ed Miliband, demanded the England and Wales Cricket Board take decisive action in its role as national governing body.

Former England batsman Gary Ballance issued a lengthy statement admitting that he was guilty of using a “racial slur” against Rafiq, during a long and deep friendship in which he claims both men said inappropriate things to each other.

Ashes-winning England captain Michael Vaughan penned a column for the Daily Telegraph on Thursday night revealing he had also been named in the independent report but denying specific allegations against him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQ6bX_0cnRrS0O00
Eoin Morgan is unfazed at England’s T20 World Cup campaign being overshadowed by the affair (Shaun Botterill/PA) (PA Wire)

England captain Eoin Morgan is unfazed at his side’s T20 World Cup campaign being overshadowed by the affair, insisting serious matters “need to be met head-on”.

Morgan’s side’s campaign out in the Gulf – where they have won all four matches to all-but secure a semi-final spot – has slipped under the radar but Morgan insisted affairs of this significance need to be tackled immediately.

Ahead of England’s final Super 12s game against South Africa on Saturday, Morgan said: “If matters are of an extreme or serious nature like these are, they need to be met head-on. For us as a team, that’s exactly what we want to see.

“Yes, we want to see the sport in a great light but equally if there’s an issue as serious as this we want it dealt with as well.

“We firmly believe that there is no place in our sport for any type of discrimination, and I think the actions of the ECB board to Yorkshire have indicated how serious they are about dealing with issues like this.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

DCMS receives report from Yorkshire into Azeem Rafiq’s racism complaints

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee has confirmed it is now in possession of the report into Azeem Rafiq’s racism case against Yorkshire. The parliamentary group will hold an evidence session on Tuesday into the wide-ranging allegations of institutionalised racism against Yorkshire and had called on the club to share a full and unredacted copy of the independent investigation beforehand.
SOCIETY
SkySports

Yorkshire's Roger Hutton called to DCMS committee to answer Azeem Rafiq report questions

Rafiq's account of his time at the club first came to light more than a year ago but recent developments commanded the attention of senior Westminster figures on Tuesday. Javid's strongly-worded intervention following the news that Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton will be called to face the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Ballance
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Azeem Rafiq
The Independent

England vs New Zealand LIVE: T20 World Cup score and latest updates

Follow live coverage as England battle New Zealand in the first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi today.Eoin Morgan’s side topped Group 1, with Kane Williamson’s Black Caps finishing second in Group 2 of the Super 12s and their records were identical with four wins and a defeat apiece. England will be keen to bounce back after losing to South Africa by 10 runs last time out, while New Zealand eased past Afghanistan by eight wickets in their final group game.The winner will take on either Pakistan or Australia, who will battle it out in the...
WORLD
AFP

Former UK minister embroiled in sleaze row defends conduct

A Conservative lawmaker at the centre of a sleaze row in Britain following reports he used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work insisted Wednesday he had not broken the rules. - 'Appropriate' - British lawmakers are permitted to hold second jobs, so long as they declare them, but are not allowed to use their parliamentary offices or resources for such work.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Cricket#County Cricket#Digital#Executive#Board
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Seven teenagers charged with father-of-two’s murder

Detectives investigating the death of a father-of-two who was attacked as he walked home have charged seven teenagers with murder. Emergency services were called to Romsey Close, Cramlington Northumberland in the early hours of May 29 following reports that 35-year-old Danny Humble had been attacked. He died the next day,...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Green council leader sorry for flight to Cop26 from Brighton

A Green council leader has described his flight from Gatwick to Glasgow to protest against climate change at Cop26 as a ‘major failure of judgement’.Councillor Phelim Mac Cafferty, the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Green group, has apologised for taking the one hour and 20 minute flight after flying on the same day he slammed the UK government for a lack of action over climate change.After completing the 460-mile journey, Cllr Mac Cafferty made a speech on cutting carbon emissions and appeared at a protest march, led by Greta Thunberg, calling for world leaders to stop temperatures rising.The politician, who co-chairs BHCC carbon neutral...
U.K.
AFP

Australia look to halt Pakistan juggernaut in World Cup semi-final

Australia are looking to their top-order batting led by the explosive David Warner as well as Adam Zampa's bag of leg-spin tricks to get past a red-hot Pakistan in Thursday's second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup. Australia have won five 50-over World Cup crowns, including three in a row, but still await a T20 world title in six attempts.
WORLD
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
ECONOMY
ESPN

India look to end Kohli-Shastri era on a high with semis out of reach

So a dead rubber it is, for India. Both groups in the Super 12s came down to hitting the eight-points mark eventually and India's losses in the first two games had made their early exit all but a foregone conclusion. The last day of the group stage will, therefore, be the last day as T20I captain for Virat Kohli, and the end of the road for some members of the coaching staff who will leave with a strong legacy, but one that will be without any major limited-overs trophies.
SPORTS
The Independent

Black Londoners ‘three times more likely to be stopped for using e-scooters’

Black Londoners using e-scooters are three times more likely to be stopped and twice as likely to face a potential prosecution than their white counterparts, provisional new figures indicate. Black residents of the capital are also half as likely to be allowed to continue on with a warning and face no further action, the figures, obtained by Freedom of Information requests by climate charity Possible, show. E-scooters are an increasingly popular form of transport but occupy a legal grey area in the UK; they are widely available for purchase but cannot be used on public pavements and roads as they...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Christophe Berra praises John Souttar’s ‘strong character’ after Scotland recall

Christophe Berra has praised his former Hearts team-mate John Souttar for showing the resolve to battle through his injury torment and return to the Scotland fold.Following the withdrawal of Norwich centre-back Grant Hanley for the World Cup qualifying double-header against Moldova and Denmark the 25-year-old Tynecastle defender was recalled to the squad on Sunday for the first time in two and a half years.Injuries have ravaged Souttar’s career to date, restricting him to just three caps under former boss Alex McLeish in 2018.He has had to fight back from rupturing his Achilles tendon three times, including twice in quick...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy