North Carolina discovered its balance offensively in last week’s loss at Notre Dame, just in time for its attempt to knock No. 10 Wake Forest off its equilibrium. The Tar Heels watched quarterback Sam Howell distribute the ball passing to eight different targets — which was the most in a game this season. Running backs Ty Chandler and D.J. Jones combined for 122 yards rushing and each averaged 5.6 yards per carry — which was their highest collective average since the opener. And the offensive line is now as healthy as it’s been all season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO