PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will continue Ivy League play this Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. at home against Penn. The Bears are coming off a solid nonconference win over Holy Cross, while the Quakers most recently tied Yale, 0-0. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online atBrownBears.com/tickets prior to their arrival at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Brown Athletics has moved to completely contactless ticketing, so fans should either download their digital tickets to display on a mobile device or print them at home prior to arrival.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO