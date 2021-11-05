Regulators are gearing up: Are you ready?

This year has seen an unprecedented number of cyberattacks against financial institutions, prompting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to list cybersecurity attacks as one of the gravest risks to the financial industry and the overall economy. That’s why we’ve invited cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi, former senior vice president and chief security officer at ICE Mortgage Technology (formerly Ellie Mae), to keynote our event. Aissi will sit down for a fireside chat with HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins to talk about the overall cybersecurity environment and specific threats to the mortgage industry, including the spike in ransomware attacks this year.

