Real Estate

Q&A with Timothy Mayopoulos

By Sarahi De La Cuesta
Housing Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHW Media CEO Clayton Collins will sit down with Blend President Timothy Mayopoulos to discuss the digital mortgage landscape and the innovations that will define the next year of originations. Blend is a Silicon Valley technology company backed by Greylock Partners, Emergence...

www.housingwire.com

#Silicon Valley#Greylock Partners#Q A#Hw Media#Blend#Fannie Mae#Founder Ceo#Hw Membership#The Hw Slack#Housingwire Magazine
