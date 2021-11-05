CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickel Miller set to miss Rotherham’s tie with Bromley

 5 days ago
Rotherham are set to be without Mickel Miller for the FA Cup clash with Bromley.

The winger is nursing an ongoing foot injury and, even though he scored in Tuesday’s 1-1 League One draw with Charlton, he will miss out against the non-league side.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) is still out while defender Angus MacDonald’s long recovery from an unspecified problem is still continuing.

Loanees Will Grigg and Rarmani Edmonds-Green look set to get permission to play.

Bromley manager Andy Woodman insists his side are not going to South Yorkshire for a day out.

Woodman, who has been linked with the vacant managerial position at League Two Hartlepool, has guided Bromley to a 10-game unbeaten run in the National League, winning eight, but wants to make that 11.

Defender Jack Cawley could be pushing for a start after he came off the bench and scored the second goal in Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Woking.

Woodman said on the club’s official website: “I want to make sure we go there and give ourselves a really good account and I want to be in the draw for the next round. I want to have a winning day out and make sure we are in the next round.”

