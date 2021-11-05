A Crystal Ball for eClosings

The digital revolution in mortgage lending is coming. Will you be ready? The industry is plagued with inefficiencies and outmoded regulations, only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a better way, one that unites the industry and creates a safer, more streamlined experience for both the customer and the lender. In the next chapter, consumers have the power and will partner with organizations that put them first and embrace the digital transformation.

