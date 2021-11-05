CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bollywood stars return to India's big screens after more than a year

By Shilpa Jamkhandikar
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Bollywood stars are returning to India’s big screens after more than a year, with the film industry hoping that declining COVID-19 cases and the festival season will bring audiences back to the cinemas.

“Sooryavanshi” (Descendants of the Sun), a police drama with four of India’s top actors, is the first A-list Bollywood film to premier in theatres since March 2020, when a strict lockdown forced all venues to close.

Hardly any Bollywood movies have been released in theatres since then, with many producers preferring to release here their films on streaming platforms like Amazon's Prime Video, Netflix and Disney.

“It was tough to hold out for a theatrical release, but we still believe that audiences will come back to the theatres,” Shibasish Sarkar, who was group CEO of producer Reliance Entertainment during the making of the film, told Reuters.

“There are some films you can’t watch at home.”

“Sooryavanshi”, an action-drama in the Bollywood tradition, with flashy dance sequences and muscle-bound leading men thwarting villains, is released on Friday, a day after the Hindu festival of Diwali, traditionally a big box office day.

Initially due out in March 2020, its release date was pushed back three times as India grappled with waves of coronavirus cases and authorities locked down in several parts of the country, shutting theatres.

India’s richest state, Maharashtra, which accounts for more than 30% of box-office revenue, opened cinemas with restrictions only two weeks ago, as cases fell and vaccinations picked up.

Rajendra Singh Jyala, head of programming for INOX, the country’s second largest multiplex chain, told Reuters he expected demand to bounce back to pre-COVID levels.

But the firm has consistently reported a net loss since March 2020 and Jyala said another wave of coronavirus infections and any new lockdowns could seriously hurt the already beleaguered industry.

“Producers have made money by selling their movies to Amazon and Netflix but it is the theatre owners that have really suffered,” said Shailesh Kapoor, of Ormax Media, which tracks films before and after release.

Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Racks Up $161.7 Million at Global Box Office

Marvel’s “Eternals” achieved global domination at the box office. The latest entry in the MCU picked up $90.7 million internationally, which pushes its global total to a lordly $161.7 million. The film opened in several major markets, picking up $14.4 million in South Korea, $7.1 million in the United Kingdom, $6.7 million in France, $5.7 million in Mexico, $5 million in Australia and $4.6 million in Italy. Domestically, the film, which has been given the cold shoulder by critics, debuted to $71 million, which was slightly below projections. But its global result is a tribute to Marvel’s sway with audiences around...
MOVIES
AFP

Marvel's 'Eternals' tops N.America box office despite mixed reviews

Marvel's new superhero film  "Eternals" took in an estimated $71 million this weekend to top the North American box office, a strong pandemic-era opening if a bit below expectations, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, fresh off her best-director Oscar win for "Nomadland," the film faced some of the worst reviews of any Marvel film -- the only one to draw a "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- but has fared well overseas, taking in an impressive $91 million. Led by actors Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, "Eternals" tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants. With "Eternals" gobbling up the biggest chunk of box office pie for the Friday-through-Sunday period, previous leader "Dune" dropped to a very distant second place, at $7.6 million.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Likely First Phase Four Marvel Film to Hit China

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” indicated Monday with a new Chinese poster that it could soon hit Chinese screens — which would make it the first Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four film to pass censorship and screening approvals so far. The film, set to debut only in theaters, hasn’t yet set a formal China release date. The news comes as fellow Phase Four title “The Eternals,” from China-born director Chloe Zhao, kicks off its theatrical run in other territories but still has offered no indication that it will ever release in the world’s largest film market. At issue appears to be...
MOVIES
Variety

Lionsgate Play Reveals First Indian Original Series ‘Hiccups and Hookups’ – Global Bulletin

STREAMING The first Indian original series from Lionsgate India and Starz‘s streamer Lionsgate Play is Hindi-language show “Hiccups and Hookups” from show runner Kunal Kohli (“Fanaa”), which will bow Nov. 26. The cast includes Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Shinnova, Divya Seth, Nassar Abdullah, Khalid Siddiqui, Meiyang Chang, Meera Chopra and Ayn Zoya. The show revolves around a newly separated single mother (Dutta) and her brother (Babbar) who coach each other through the world of dating while raising her teenage daughter (Shinnova). Rohit Jain, managing director South Asia and networks-emerging markets Asia, Lionsgate India, said, “With our first Indian original series we aim...
WORLD
Eyewitness News

To infinity... and the big screen. Lightyear arrives next year

(WFSB) - Pixar's first major spinoff film will include a familiar face, but not in a familiar universe. Lightyear explores the origin story of the character that inspired Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. A trailer for the animated movie hit the internet on Wednesday:. It previewed the story of a test...
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Best Hallmark Christmas Movies | Editorials24 Entertainment

Listen, Hallmark is known for its plethora of movies, specifically Christmas movies. For years now, the iconic channel has been making made-for-TV movies that while all similar, still tell a variety of stories set in the holiday season. Whether it’s a widow who moves to a small town and finds love again or a single dad who falls in love with a new woman in town, there’s definitely a Hallmark Christmas movie with a warm and fuzzy story.
MOVIES
Variety

Streamers and Awards Buzz Help Foreign-Language Films Flourish in Digital Era

While Hollywood blockbusters such as “Dune” and “No Time to Die” are dominating the U.S. box office, foreign-language specialty titles are proving their theatrical mettle in the early post-pandemic era. Driven by Bong Joon Ho’s historic best picture win for “Parasite” in 2019, U.S. awards season has never been more open to non-English-language fare, with Julia Ducournau’s shocking “Titane,” Valdimar Jóhannsson’s chilling “Lamb” and Asghar Farhadi’s sobering “A Hero” getting Oscar buzz in categories beyond international feature film. Where larger U.S. distributors now buy fewer of these titles, independent outfits like A24, Neon, IFC Films and Samuel Goldwyn Films have stepped forward...
MOVIES
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Eternals’ Opens to a Box-Office Low for Marvel, but There’s a Bigger Momentum Problem

In a box-office ecosystem dominated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a $71 million domestic opening gross for “Eternals” ($171 million worldwide) is somewhat problematic. The third Disney Marvel release in just over four months, it opened below “Black Widow” ($80 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million). Sony also opened “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” last month, to $90 million. “Eternals” opening gross fell about 10 percent beneath already-skittish expectations. That may reflect ongoing uncertainty about theatrical exhibition recovery, but some common sense is in order. Three top Marvel releases, plus “Venom,” in such a short window should...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and Other New Movies on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Streaming has become more popular than ever, and while COVID restrictions have kept moviegoers mostly out of theaters for the last year, Amazon Prime makes watching new movies from home easy. The platform offers “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Cry Macho,” “Candyman,” and other movies recently in theaters. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, sign up today and enjoy a free 30-day trial...
MOVIES
Reuters

Reuters

