China's Shenzhen urges lenders to reduce reliance on property loans

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China’s local authorities in the southern city of Shenzhen on Friday urged local lenders and financial institutions to reduce their reliance on the property loan business.

Authorities in Shenzhen also urged local lenders to strictly implement property regulation policies, according to a notice published on the website of Shenzhen’s local financial regulator. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)