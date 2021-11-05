American Routes Shortcuts: Guilty Pleasures Deluxe

For the past few years it seems that I devote one annual column to age. Before this goes to press, I will turn 81. I can honestly say that so far, this seems to be the best year of my life. First, I survived the COVID isolation; in fact, I turned it into a huge advantage. I used socialization time for organization and disposal of possessions: throwing out paper and giving away clothing and books. Although I still have far more than I need, but having gone through everything at least once, my heirs can finish the job. In addition to reading a biography in French because I couldn’t find it in English — I found it easier to read than “Mann’s Magic Mountain.” I read both novels and non-fiction, and I spent hours watching YouTube videos of horses–mostly horses doing dressage.

