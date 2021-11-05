CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Sahm

American Routes Shortcuts: Guilty Pleasures Deluxe

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Spitzer: This is American Routes with a sonic focus on what we used to call “guilty pleasures.” Now, it’s just “pleasures.” Radio has been a part of my life as long as I can remember, and I have the photos to prove it. In college, radio was a way to...

Louisiana Considered: Music, movies and festivals in New Orleans this week

Diane Mack hosted this Tuesday’s episode of Louisiana Considered. Lula Elzy and Derek Douget tell us about their upcoming music and dance production, “The Silverbook: Music of the Modern Jazz Masters of New Orleans.” The concert features the music of Alvin Batiste, Ellis Marsalis and other pioneers of modern New Orleans jazz. The show takes place Nov. 14 at the Lafon Performing Arts Theatre.
The Pleasures of Age

For the past few years it seems that I devote one annual column to age. Before this goes to press, I will turn 81. I can honestly say that so far, this seems to be the best year of my life. First, I survived the COVID isolation; in fact, I turned it into a huge advantage. I used socialization time for organization and disposal of possessions: throwing out paper and giving away clothing and books. Although I still have far more than I need, but having gone through everything at least once, my heirs can finish the job. In addition to reading a biography in French because I couldn’t find it in English — I found it easier to read than “Mann’s Magic Mountain.” I read both novels and non-fiction, and I spent hours watching YouTube videos of horses–mostly horses doing dressage.
Niche on Netflix: “Out of My League” is a guilty foreign pleasure

Welcome to an escapade into the depths of the knotty, nefarious world that is Netflix, Inc. Home to the most random assortment of Oscar nominees, rom-coms and mockumentaries, with delightfully niche genres like 20th Century Period Pieces for Hopeless Romantics, Dark Suspenseful Viral Plague Movies and (oh my goodness) Depression Era Movies for ages 8 to 10, it can be a frustrating cornucopia to parse through on a lazy Tuesday.
Glee's Not-So-Guilty Pleasures: 10 Songs We Still Listen to Regularly

Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” wasn’t one of the 700+ songs covered on Glee, but the sentiment still applies: “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone.”. With the musical comedy poised to disappear from Netflix on Dec. 1, we’re thanking Glee...
Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
“I’m Dreamin'” Singer Christopher Williams Reportedly in a Coma

90’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is reportedly in a coma. TheJasmineBrand notes Williams’ cousin, Al B Sure! announced the state of the singer. “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” Al B Sure! wrote on Instagram as the caption for an image of the two. The cause of the coma has not been revealed.
Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
Gabby Barrett reveals ‘Goldmine Deluxe’

Warner Music Nashville’s multi-Platinum star Gabby Barrett surprised fans last night (Tues, Oct 26th) during her appearance on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, announcing an expanded digital version of her acclaimed debut album, Goldmine (Deluxe), available November 19th. Further details, such as track listing, are expected soon. Amassing...
