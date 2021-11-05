CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter makes it easier to search tweets from specific accounts

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter has added a new search button on profile pages that makes it easier to search through tweets from a specific user. Social media consultant Matt Navarra noted that the button had started appearing for a small number of users last month, but now XDA Developers says that the feature has...

