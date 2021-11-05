Twitter makes it easier to search tweets from specific accounts

A Twitter analytics tool has identified that just 83 accounts are tied to 70 percent of the harassment and misinformation geared toward the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a coordinated hate campaign that reached more than four million people. The conclusion was reached through an analysis of more than 114,000 tweets, many of which contained negative and deliberately vague racist language usually sent by real people. “There’s no motive,” said Christopher Bouzy, the CEO of analytics tool Bot Sentinel, which published the report. “Are these people who hate her? Is it racism? Are they trying to hurt [Harry and Meghan’s] credibility? Your guess is as good as ours.” Twitter told BuzzFeed News it would investigate the allegations to see if they violate its terms of service, which prohibit harassing, abusive, and intimidating comments.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO