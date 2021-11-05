CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Indiana Jones 5' Crew Member Found Dead In Hotel

By Ewan Moore
 5 days ago
A crew member working on the Indiana Jones 5 has been found dead in Morocco where filming on the upcoming sequel was taking place. The New York Post reports Nic Cupac, a 54-year-old grip on the film’s 2nd unit, was found dead in his hotel room in the city of...

