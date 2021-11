As announced back in September, this year will see the first in-season edition of Hard Knocks, and it will feature the Indianapolis Colts. The famed NFL Films/HBO behind-the-scenes series is usually about training camp and preseason games, and that version continued this year with a Dallas Cowboys series, and will continue next year as well. But this new version covers teams during the regular season, with the Colts being featured this year. And while the first episode isn’t scheduled to be released until Nov. 17, the Colts tweeted a trailer for it Wednesday, with that trailer focusing on the preparations for and the follow-up to the team’s 30-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday:

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO