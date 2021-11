In a game that the Sixers had no business losing, it was far too close for comfort as the Sixers had to stave off what was almost another late collapse. It was. slow start for the Sixers as they struggled to find their shot against the Detroit Pistons. Despite being 0-3 on the year, the Pistons were allowed to hang around for the entire game. Embiid (who was inexplicably allowed to play though hurt) looked off from the jump. He wasn’t moving well at all and didn’t even leave the hardwood for rebounds.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO