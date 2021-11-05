Amelia Island Celebrates its Annual Right Whale Festival ONLY ON SUNDAY November 7

A right whale and her calf were spotted off Volusia County Monday Cox Media Group 2020

Amelia Island — Due to inclement weather the Right Whale Festival will not he held on Saturday. They will however, extend Sunday’s Festival by an hour!

The annual Right Whale Festival will be held on Main Beach in Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island November 7. The event will highlight the critical state of the North Atlantic Right Whales and the island’s local efforts to protect the endangered species from extinction.

The free family-friendly event will also celebrate the return of the whales to Amelia Island’s coast with the onset of calving season.

Guests will enjoy activities with ocean themes as well as educational exhibits, live music, food trucks, art and crafts, and water recreation displays while learning about the endangered Right Whale.

The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium recently announced that the North Atlantic Right Whale population declined last year to 336 which is an 8% decrease from 2019.

“This the lowest population estimate for the species in nearly 20 years,” said Gil Langley, president of the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The annual festival is an engaging way for families to learn firsthand about ways to spot whales off our coastline and help save this species in decline.”

Studies show that North Atlantic Right Whales are one of the world’s most endangered large whale species. With the onset of calving season - which runs from mid-November through mid-April - Right Whales return to calving grounds that run along the warm coastal waters of Northeast Florida and Georgia. This provides Amelia Island residents and visitors a chance to glimpse mothers and calves just offshore.

As an effort to inspire and involve attendees, the festival will feature diverse exhibits centered on marine conservation and education.

Highlights will include a life-size inflatable mother and calf. Adults and children will also be able to walk inside the adult to get an idea of their incredible size. Additionally, a model of the newly discovered Rice Whale will be on display.

Biologists will be on hand to discuss marine mammal life. The Southeast U.S. Marine mammal researchers and conservation group representatives will also be available to answer questions and educate the public on the Right Whales.

In addition to a Right Whale Pale Ale & Beer Truck, visitors can purchase a four-pack of Right Whale Festival Pale Ale to-go. Funds go directly to the cause. Festival T-shirts, created by C. Waynette Traub are sold as collector’s items.

The Right Whale Festival will maintain a safe environment for all participants.

Attendees are encouraged to maintain social distancing, sanitize their hands regularly, and stay home if feeling sick. There will be increased space between exhibitors, reduced touch points, and sanitizer stations available. Masks are recommended, kindness is mandatory.

The Right Whale festival partners include NOAA Fisheries, Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as dedicated sponsors SeaWorld, Wild Amelia and Jaxport.

For more information and a schedule of activities, visit RightWhaleFestival.com .

