State task force to address flooding in Finger Lakes was formed several years ago, but never convened

Flooding has taken center stage around the Finger Lakes. Whether it be devastating flooding along Lake Ontario in Cayuga or Wayne counties; or flooding inland in counties like Yates or Cayuga – it’s an issue necessitating a solution.

Turns out there is a state task force, created in 2017, with members appointed to it. The problem? The task force hasn’t ever actually met.

Cross Lake and the Seneca River are two issues in Cayuga County. Dan Andrews, a local property owner, has been reaching out to his local community – connecting with others via Facebook who share his concern about flooding.

“You worry about it all day,” said Dan Andrews, “I’m at work, I’m worrying about my property. Am I going to lose this, am I going to lose that? What can I do?”

This year has been worse than any of the others.

“The people living in this area are facing a tremendous crisis,” added State Senator John Mannion.

Flooding has impacted septic tanks in the area. That’s just one of the real life challenges the constant flooding has created.

Sen. Mannion introduced legislation to extend the powers of the Upstate Flood Mitigation Task Force until July of 2023. The task force was formed several years ago, and members were appointed, but nothing has happened.

So will it now?

The chair of the New York State Canal Corp. even sit on the task force. The group holds a key for local and state parties to get together and determine the best course of action.

Neighbors say a state plan is badly needed.

