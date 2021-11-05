CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan cuts China growth forecast for fifth time since August

 5 days ago
LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan cuts its fourth quarter growth forecast for China to 4.0% quarter-on-quarter from 5.0% on Friday, citing the impact of power shortages and the recurrence of COVID-19 clusters hitting consumer spending and services.

"Looking back, we have downgraded China's growth forecasts five times since August," JPMorgan's Haibin Zhu said in a note, adding the bank now expected full-year growth of 7.8% and 4.7% in 2022.

"In particular, to smooth out COVID-related volatility, we note that the pace of average annual GDP growth (compared to two years ago) has decelerated notably."

WHIO Dayton

Germany's economic advisers cut 2021 growth forecast

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government's panel of independent economic advisers on Wednesday cut its 2021 growth prediction for Europe's biggest economy to 2.7%, the latest in a series of downgrades by forecasters. The panel's new forecast was down from the 3.1% it predicted in March. It expected gross...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

JPMorgan Turns Bullish on UK Stocks for the First Time Since the Brexit Vote

LONDON — JPMorgan has upgraded U.K. stocks to "overweight," ending years of caution on British equity markets which the bank said are now trading at a "record discount." The Wall Street giant had held a longstanding cautious call on U.K. equities since the Brexit referendum in 2016, before moving to "neutral" in July 2020 after a particularly dire spell for U.K. stocks and after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian bank Otkritie forecasts record profit ahead of planned IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout, is on track to post a record profit, its Deputy President Dmitry Levin said, ahead of a possible listing next year. Once Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's factory inflation hits 26-year high as power crunch bites

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's factory gate inflation hit a 26-year high in October as coal prices soared amid a power crunch in the country's industrial heartland, further squeezing profit margins for producers and heightening stagflation concerns. The producer price index (PPI) climbed 13.5% from a year earlier, faster...
BUSINESS
BBC

Food price rises highest since August 2020, says Kantar

Food prices are rising at their fastest pace since August 2020, figures from data firm Kantar suggest, as supply chain disruption continues. Grocery inflation rose to 2.1% in October - the highest rate since last year, when retailers were cutting promotions amid the Covid pandemic. Last week, the Bank of...
BUSINESS
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September to October, prices […]
BUSINESS
YourErie

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
Variety

Tencent Profits Growth at Standstill After Regulatory Change Dents Games Sector

Tencent, China’s games, video and social media giant, saw its quarterly profits growth grind to a halt in the three months to September as it adjusted to a series of regulatory crackdowns that particularly crimp its mainland Chinese games business. Revenues in the period grew 13% to RMB142 billion ($22 billion) with net profits attributable to shareholders down 2% to RMB31.8 billion ($4.9 billion), the company said Wednesday in a regulatory filing. Over the first nine months of the year, revenues were up 19% to RMB415 billion, and profits attributable were up 29% to RMB130 billion. “During the third quarter, the internet industry,...
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as oil clings to recent gains

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since last Thursday at 1.2404 * Price of U.S. oil dips 0.2% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Wednesday strengthened against its U.S. counterpart and all the other G10 currencies as oil held on to much of its rally in recent days and investors weighed hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2407 to the greenback, or 80.60 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since last Thursday at 1.2404. The Australian dollar was the only other G10 currency to gain ground against the greenback. It was up 0.1%. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, steadied after three days of gains, with investors turning attention to the release later on Wednesday of U.S. oil inventory data. U.S. crude prices were down 0.2% at $84.01 a barrel. U.S. consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 6.2% in October, the biggest gain since 1990, further signs that inflation could remain uncomfortably high well into next year amid snarled global supply chains. Canada's inflation report for October is due next Wednesday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The central bank should not change its three-decade old monetary policy framework, which is flexible enough to deal with bouts of price increases, particularly as tweaking it could trigger more public anxiety over hot inflation, analysts say. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 3.1 basis points to 1.627%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Edmund Blair)
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Turkish lira sags to another all-time low vs dollar

ISTANBUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira slid 1.3% to a new all-time low on Wednesday, as higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data extended a losing streak for the currency that has been propelled by concerns over premature interest rate cuts. The worst performer in emerging markets this year, tmsnrt.rs/3bXDL9y the lira...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,822.30. Gold prices extended a rally to hit a two-month high on Monday as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal's appeal.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy's Carige posts wider quarterly loss after audit

MILANO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian bank Carige on Wednesday posted an 11% widening of its third-quarter loss after setting aside more funds to cover potential compensation for fees and commission charged to customers following a supervisory audit. The Genoa-based lender said it had put aside 22.6 million euros in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

