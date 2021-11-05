CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Federal Reserve member to speak today at UGA

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCeg4_0cnRmvIi00
christopher waller

A member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System speaks on campus today: Christopher Waller is in the University of Georgia’s Richard Russell Library for a lecture that gets underway at 10:30 this morning.

From the University of Georgia master calendar…

The UGA Economics Department will be hosting Christopher J. Waller as a part of the David McCord Wright Lecture program.

Waller serves as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Prior to this appointment, Waller served as the executive vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis since 2009.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Today is a vaccine deadline day at UGA

Today is a deadline day for some staffers at the University of Georgia: those who are defined as federal contract workers will have to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be in compliance with a White House order that sets December 8 as the deadline for full vaccination. UGA is sending notices to those employees and faculty members impacted by the federal policy. Governor Brian Kemp has filed a complaint against the mandate.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles Announces Resignation

Randal Quarles is resigning as a Federal Reserve governor, 11 years before his term was to expire. What Happened: The Wall Street Journal reported that Quarles, who was appointed to the Fed by President Donald Trump in 2017, will leave the central bank around the end of the year, citing the completion of his term as vice chairman for bank supervision. Quarles' term runs through 2032.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WBUR

Why the Federal Reserve is an 'engine of inequality'

We often talk about what's causing economic inequality — stagnant working class income, the way the U.S. taxes wealth v. wages, the high cost of living. But banking insider Karen Petrou says there's a powerful driver of inequality that's avoided real scrutiny: the Federal Reserve. "The Fed is the only...
BUSINESS
KPBS

Marriner Eccles: Father Of The Modern Federal Reserve

Marriner Eccles was one of the premier economic thinkers of his time. The Chairman of the Federal Reserve under Presidents Roosevelt and Truman, Marriner was integral to the economic policies of the 1930s and '40s; he was a staunch advocate for the independence of the nation's central bank, and a voice of the New Deal.
U.S. POLITICS
theticker.org

Federal Reserve chairman up for reappointment

As February 2022 approaches, concerns and speculations continue to arise regarding the potential reinstatement of Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chairman. A chairman holding just one four–year term is not common in American history since oftentimes, a Fed chair is reappointed for several four-year terms regardless of if the political party they are affiliated with is that of the current president’s or not.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Executive Vice President#Board Of Governors#The Federal Reserve Bank#Cox Media Group
learnbonds.com

Why The Federal Reserve Meeting This Week Looks Crucial

The US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting is scheduled for this week. It’s widely expected that the Fed would announce tapering at this meeting even as markets are speculating on the quantum and timeline. Last year, the US Fed slashed rates to zero bound and embarked on an aggressive bond-buying program...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision

It’s widely anticipated that the FOMC will formally announce that it will taper asset purchases over the next few months. Attention will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference at 14:30 EDT/18:30 GMT as the FOMC will not release a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) this month. We’ll...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

US Federal Reserve to cut bond purchase

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): The Federal Reserve on Wednesday (local time) announced to cut bond purchases that supported the economy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by November. The central bank announced that it will reduce the pace of monthly bond-buying by USD 10 billion for Treasury Securities and USD 5...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Axios

Biden gets a new opening to shape the Federal Reserve

Randal Quarles, who was the Federal Reserve's vice chair for bank supervision, submitted his resignation on Monday and will step down from his post at the end of December. Why it matters: Quarles' resignation opens up a seat on the Federal Reserve Board for President Biden to fill, giving Biden an avenue with which to shape the Fed — and a choice that could offer a clue about the president's broader vision for the central bank.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
coingeek.com

Federal Reserve governor questions need for CBDCs

A senior official at the Federal Reserve has said he is unconvinced of the case for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), highlighting concerns about whether CBDCs can help with financial inclusivity. Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles, who also heads the Financial Stability Board, made the comments at the annual Milken...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

EXPLAINER-Federal Reserve's taper: How does it work?

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce on Wednesday it will begin to reduce its asset purchase program as early as this month, removing a first pillar of emergency monetary policy accommodation introduced in March 2020 to shield the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s...
BUSINESS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
38K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy