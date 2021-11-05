Federal Reserve member to speak today at UGA

christopher waller

A member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System speaks on campus today: Christopher Waller is in the University of Georgia’s Richard Russell Library for a lecture that gets underway at 10:30 this morning.

From the University of Georgia master calendar…

The UGA Economics Department will be hosting Christopher J. Waller as a part of the David McCord Wright Lecture program.

Waller serves as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Prior to this appointment, Waller served as the executive vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis since 2009.

