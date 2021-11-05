CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Game Prediction: #10 Notre Dame vs Navy

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49g6Su_0cnRmYC700

The 10th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) takes on the Navy Midshipmen (2-6) as they look to improve their College Football Playoff resume. The Midshipmen are struggling this season but are coming off a win over Tulsa, which followed a competitive loss to No. 6 Cincinnati.

Notre Dame not only needs to win, it needs to win convincingly. Making that happen might be a challenge.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Navy 20

I don't think this game is going to be overly competitive, but the way Notre Dame has played this season makes me question whether they can rack up the kind of margin of victory needed to really impress the College Football Playoff committee.

Notre Dame hasn't shown the ability to be a truly explosive, dominant offense and its defense has shown a tendency to give up points in the fourth quarter. That combination is why I have this as being an 18-point game.

What I also believe is that Notre Dame is going to handle Navy convincingly. As long as the Irish pass catchers play their game, the offensive line gives the quarterback time to throw and Jack Coan continues playing good football the Irish offense should rip Navy apart, and I believe the run game will get rolling as well.

Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has given up just 7.0 points per game in his two matchups against triple option teams, a 24-10 win over Army last season and a 42-0 victory over Navy in 2018. Even without star Kyle Hamilton the Irish offense should be able to keep Navy in check. The 20 points I see Navy scoring includes a fourth quarter, game is no longer close, Notre Dame has backed off score.

Hopefully the offense and defense have more of a killer instinct in this game and bury Navy, but I can't predict it from this team until I see it. If it happens, however, I won't be the least bit surprised.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Notre Dame 49, Navy 17

The second half swing continues when Navy comes to town on Saturday. I have always loved this matchup for so many reasons. The history, the knowledge of what these Navy guys are about to undertake after they graduate, the beauty of the triple option. I know I may count myself in the minority when it comes to that last opinion but when triple is run well, it is a symphony. It is one of the great equalizers in the game of football.

Unfortunately for this Navy squad it is not a symphony but more like a middle school band concert. You can pick out the melody most of the time but it lacks the crisp sound of the professionals. Navy just hasn’t hit all the notes this season and because of that they will not threaten a Notre Dame team that is hitting their crescendo offensively. They will hit a few right notes against this Irish defense but in the end this will be the beginning of Notre Dame’s stretch run to the Playoff conversation.

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Navy 13

Though Navy is 2-6, the Midshipmen have been able to compete in close games against teams like then-No. 23 SMU and No. 7 Cincinnati. That's mostly because of their stout defense, a unit that ranks in the top 50 nationally in total defense, rush defense and pass defense. Still, Notre Dame's offense is beginning to come into its own down the stretch. Navy brings a strong rushing attack to South Bend (222 rushing yards/game), and the Irish have given up an average of 162 yards on the ground per game in their past three games. Still, Navy has one of the worst passing attacks statistically in major college football. I expect this to be a game the Irish pull out handily to make it three straight of that kind against their rivals.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 52, Navy 24

This matchup between Notre Dame and Navy feels alot like the last time these rivals played, when the Irish won 52-20 in 2019. Notre Dame comes into this game with clarity on where the Fighting Irish stand in relation to the College Football Playoff - they need to win, and they need to win impressively. As always, Navy will play hard, but at 2-6 overall, this is not a vintage Navy squad though they have played better in recent weeks.

I expect QB Jack Coan to continue his steady play from the last couple weeks, RB Kyren Williams to add to the tear he's been on the last three games, and also for us to see more of QB Tyler Buchner on full drives once the game is under control in the second half. Also, much like Chase Claypool dominated Navy in 2019, WR Kevin Austin will break out and catch 3 TDs, setting himself up for a monster last month of the season. On the defensive side of the ball, Notre Dame will be able to commit numbers to stopping the run, which plays into the strength of this defense, which averages 5.88 TFLs/game. The defensive line will be disruptive, but despite dominating on around 80% of the snaps, I expect Navy to rip off a couple big plays that lead to some easy scores.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Notre Dame 37, Navy 17

Notre Dame seems to be trending in the right direction as a team at this point in the season. The offensive line play has improved to the point that Jack Coan has begun to resemble the accurate signal caller that Brian Kelly lauded during fall camp. After beating, UNC by 10 points and USC by 15 the week before, the Irish have covered the spread in their last three games.

This week, the Midshipmen invade South Bend and they have been struggling mightily this season with a 2-6 record. Kyren Williams has recorded his best two games of the season in the last two games and Navy poses little threat to Williams continuing his effectiveness. There is still a lot for Notre Dame to play for as they landed in the number 10 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

Their chances of making the top 4 may be slim to none, but a shot at a New Year’s 6 opportunity is still on the table, and Notre Dame figures to be heavy favorites in all of their remaining games. A dominant win on Saturday will help them inch closer to one of those marquee games against a big-time opponent.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Notre Dame 52, Navy 17

Navy has had more than its fair share of struggles. The Notre Dame offense is starting to hit its stride. Expect early dominance, with Notre Dame controlling the tempo throughout the majority of the football game.

IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Five Freshman Standouts For Notre Dame

Quality programs compete deep into the season because of their depth. Sometimes, it’s young depth. Here is a snapshot of the five best freshmen with an added bonus player. The players are listed in alphabetical order. 1. It’s not a stretch to say that the discovery of freshman tackle Joe...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Class Impact: Ven-Allen Lubin Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame landed another important commitment when Ven-Allen Lubin verbally committed to play for the Irish. Lubin, a 2022 prospect who attends Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep ranks as the nation's No. 75 composite player. He chose the Irish over Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Auburn and Georgia Tech. Let’s break...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Lands Top 100 Forward Ven-Allen Lubin

Mike Brey and the Notre Dame coaching staff have picked up yet another huge commitment with the announcement that Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep star Ven-Allen Lubin has pledged to the Fighting Irish. The 6-8 forward picked the Irish over Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Auburn and Georgia Tech. Lubin is...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

First Half Analysis: Notre Dame 17, Navy 3

Notre Dame holds a 17-3 halftime lead over Navy. Here are my initial thoughts and analysis of the first half. *** The Irish offense could get nothing going in the early going. Reason number one was an offensive line that was getting very little movement in the run game. The positive run yards in the game were primarily due to Kyren Williams making plays out of nothing or bouncing outside after the line got knocked back.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense Does Enough In Navy Victory

Notre Dame's offense sputtered against Navy, but the offense did enough for the Irish to earn a 34-6 victory. Here are my initial thoughts on the victory. *** Notre Dame's entire plan on offense was confusing. We saw very little of the tempo that helped the offense average 37.5 points in the two previous games. It wasn't an overly aggressive game plan, and far too frequently we saw Notre Dame doing things schematically and from an execution standpoint that played right into what Navy wanted the offense to do. The RPO game, which had worked well last week, was not very creative and wasn't as impactful in this contest.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Virginia Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

Virginia (6-3) and Notre Dame (8-1) square off this weekend in a must-win game for both teams. Notre Dame is looking to build its College Football Playoff resume while Virginia is looking to get back on track for its quest to win the ACC Coastal Division. The Cavaliers were off...
VIRGINIA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Dominates Ohio To Kick Off The Season

It started a little slow, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team (1-0) kicked off the 2021-22 season with a convincing 105-69 win over Ohio. Notre Dame thrived offensively in the first two quarters, shooting 56.3% from the floor, including 5-12 from behind the arc, to take a 47-42 lead into halftime.
OHIO STATE
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Defense Dominates In 34-6 Victory Over Navy

Notre Dame's defense came out to play against Navy, dominating the Midshipmen for four quarters the Irish earned a convincing 34-6 victory over their long time rival. It was a sloppy start for the Notre Dame offense, which punted twice and turned the ball over on downs on its first three possessions.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Victory Over Navy

After a sluggish start for Notre Dame’s offense, it looked like it could be one of those days where it was going to be a struggle against Navy. But this Irish team is resilient and tough and very good defensively when it needs to be. Notre Dame pounded the Midshipmen...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 9 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Notre Dame ranked 9th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Irish moved up just one spot after defeating Navy by a 34-6 margin this past weekend. Notre Dame has two wins over teams that were ranked in this weekend's poll. The Irish beat No. 18 Wisconsin (6-3) by a 41-13 score back in September, which was a week after the Irish beat No. 19 Purdue (6-3) by a 27-13 score.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Breaking Down How Notre Dame Can Replace Avery Davis

Notre Dame got the worst-case news today when it was announced that wide receiver and captain Avery Davis is going to miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his knee. Davis was injured in the second half of the Notre Dame victory over Navy, and how the Irish must figure out a way to thrive without.
NOTRE DAME, IN
