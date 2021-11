Baked bread and sweets are great to whip up all year round, but with the addition of a little bit of pumpkin flavor, we think that this recipe screams fall. There are so many amazing things about this recipe, and we're here to shout it from the rooftops. Many bread recipes can be time-consuming and require a lot of ingredients, making it a little more involved to make. This recipe for easy pumpkin bread with cake mix lives up to its name, as it's simple, affordable, and can be made by even the most novice of bakers.

