World

China LGBT rights group shuts down amid hostile environment

By HUIZHONG WU Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An influential LGBT advocacy group in China that has spearheaded...

www.timesdaily.com

The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
The Independent

Key LGBT+ advocacy group in China closes

A famous LGBT+ advocacy group in China is closing after years of fighting legal cases and seeking better representation for the queer community as it faces increasing curbs.In a statement released on Chinese social media platforms, Queer Advocacy Online announced that it was ceasing all activities and shutting down its social media accounts.“We are deeply regretful to tell everyone, Queer Advocacy Online will stop all of our work indefinitely,” the group announced on WeChat. Shortly after, it withdrew its accounts from WeChat and Weibo, the two key social media platforms in China.It added: “The future may bring more uncertainties, we...
The Independent

Yahoo to pull out of China amid 'challenging' environment

Yahoo Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to pull out of China citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.”The company said in a statement that its services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of Nov. 1. “In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1," the statement read.It added that Yahoo “remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet."The company's withdrawal will coincide with China's Personal Information Protection Law...
Laredo Morning Times

'Fortnite' Is Shutting Down in China

A beta version of Epic Games’ popular “Fortnite” battle-royale game that launched in China three years ago is shutting down. In China, the game was known as “Fortress Night” and operated by Tencent Games, which is a major investor in Epic and announced a deal in 2018 to launch the title in China. The shutdown of the game in China was previously reported by CNBC.
Shropshire Star

Russia says LGBT rights group and several lawyers are ‘foreign agents’

The designation implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit recipients. Russian authorities named a prominent LGBT rights group and several lawyers as “foreign agents”, continuing a months-long crackdown on activists, opposition supporters and independent media. The Justice Ministry added the Russian LGBT Network, prominent lawyer...
Times Daily

As many try living with virus, China keeps up zero tolerance

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Wang Lijie planned to spend three days in the Gobi Desert last month to take in the area's famous poplar forest as its trees turned a golden yellow. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
The Independent

Kremlin labels frontline LGBT+ rights group as a ‘foreign agent’

As the rumours of a purge of gay men rippled through Chechnya in 2017, one organisation took the place of first responders, providing a lifeline for would-be victims. Over four years, the Russian LGBT Network would come to evacuate over 250 LGBT+ individuals away from danger to safe houses elsewhere in Russia and beyond.On Monday, the LGBT Network was labelled a foreign agent by Moscow’s Justice Ministry.The NGO was not even the only prominent name to be published on the Ministry’s list. Joining them was Ivan Pavlov, an exiled lawyer who specialised in sensitive political cases before fleeing Russia in...
Times Daily

Youth urge Pacific Rim leaders to act on climate, pandemic

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Young people living in Pacific Rim countries want to see more ambition from their leaders when it comes to tackling climate change and to see money devoted to a shared fund to prepare for future pandemics. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
Times Daily

China's Singles' Day shopping fest muted amid tech crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s biggest online shopping day, known as “Singles’ Day” on Nov. 11, is taking on a muted tone this year as regulators crack down on the technology industry and President Xi Jinping pushes for “common prosperity.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
Times Daily

Former leader says sub deal protects US, not Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s deal to acquire submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology was aimed at protecting the United States from Chinese nuclear attack and had changed Australia-Sino relations, former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating said on Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
Times Daily

EU regulator evaluating Moderna shot for children ages 5-11

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union's drug regulator said Wednesday that it has started evaluating whether to authorize Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a decision that could significantly open up COVID-19 vaccination across the continent for young children. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
Times Daily

In Russia, 83% of COVID hospital beds are filled amid surge

MOSCOW (AP) — Nearly 83% of hospital beds designated for COVID-19 patients are filled, Russian authorities said Wednesday, as daily tallies of new infections and deaths remain at all-time highs. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
bostonnews.net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
