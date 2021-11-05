China LGBT rights group shuts down amid hostile environment

A famous LGBT+ advocacy group in China is closing after years of fighting legal cases and seeking better representation for the queer community as it faces increasing curbs.In a statement released on Chinese social media platforms, Queer Advocacy Online announced that it was ceasing all activities and shutting down its social media accounts.“We are deeply regretful to tell everyone, Queer Advocacy Online will stop all of our work indefinitely,” the group announced on WeChat. Shortly after, it withdrew its accounts from WeChat and Weibo, the two key social media platforms in China.It added: “The future may bring more uncertainties, we...
