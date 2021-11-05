China LGBT rights group shuts down amid hostile environment

As the rumours of a purge of gay men rippled through Chechnya in 2017, one organisation took the place of first responders, providing a lifeline for would-be victims. Over four years, the Russian LGBT Network would come to evacuate over 250 LGBT+ individuals away from danger to safe houses elsewhere in Russia and beyond.On Monday, the LGBT Network was labelled a foreign agent by Moscow’s Justice Ministry.The NGO was not even the only prominent name to be published on the Ministry’s list. Joining them was Ivan Pavlov, an exiled lawyer who specialised in sensitive political cases before fleeing Russia in...

SOCIETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO