CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Deutsche Bank’s Ex-Americas Legal Chief Leaving Trust Role (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Reich will soon step down as German bank’s U.S. leader. John Farry has also been promoted to Americas general counsel. ’s Americas arm, Steven Reich, is preparing to leave the global financial services giant at year’s end. Reich, who has spent more than six years helping the German...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Firms Eye Cost of Covid Tests for Unvaccinated

In today’s column, Reed Smith raised junior lawyers’ pay in the Europe, Middle East, Africa region by close to 20%, says a report from London; law firms are also having trouble retaining legal secretaries and other support staff; a Stoel Rives OSHA practice chair took second place in her recent appearance on game show Jeopardy!
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Bank Trio Paying $50 Million Over Claims They Rigged Gold ‘Fix’

Barclays Plc , Société Générale SA , Scotiabank , and London Gold Market Fixing Ltd. will pay a combined $50 million to end antitrust litigation over an alleged scheme to rig the gold “fix,” a key pricing benchmark, according to a federal court filing in Manhattan. The traders leading the...
ECONOMY
AFP

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162 mn over share warrants

JP Morgan Chase has sued Tesla for $162 million over a stock warrants contract, accusing the company of "flagrantly" ignoring its obligation to pay the investment bank after the electric carmaker's shares soared. The lawsuit filed in New York on Monday concerns a series of stock warrants JP Morgan bought from Tesla in 2014 and tweets by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Under the contracts, JP Morgan said Tesla was required to deliver either stocks or cash if Tesla's share price was above the warrants' "strike price" when they expired. Stock warrants give the holder the right to buy shares at a set price within a certain time period, enabling the holder to profit if the stock rises beyond the specified price.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
bloomberglaw.com

Breakups of GE, J&J Usher In New Era of Corporate Conglomerates

Conglomerates are dead. Long live conglomerates. General Electric Co. , Johnson & Johnson and Japan’s Toshiba Corp.’s breakups this week may have signaled to many the last gasp of a bigger-is-better ethos that’s been losing favor for decades. Activists and corporate governance advocates cheered in what seemed to have marked the end of an era placing blind faith in an almighty CEO overseeing an opaque web of unrelated businesses.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Starts Adobe (ADBE) at Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick initiates coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $770.00. The analyst comments "We expect Adobe to remain a leading enabler of digital experiences and see durable growth ahead despite its already-significant market share within its core Creative market. Whether measured by screen time, number of devices, ecommerce penetration, or the shift to digital advertising – we are more so than ever living in the experience economy where every interaction is personal, ‘everyone has a story to tell’ and increasingly ‘every moment is shoppable’. The company’s DX strategy has blossomed since acquiring Omniture in 2009 with the synergies between DM and DX more logical than ever. We are convinced by the enormity of Adobe’s creative TAM (which has been ever-expanding beyond expectations), its many levers for durable growth, as well as the even greater opportunity in Digital Experience. We have no doubt this even larger, $85bn DX market is ripe for consolidation – especially in a post-pandemic, cookie-less world – with Adobe one of only two logical winners. Looking back a decade from now, we believe investors will be just as surprised by Adobe’s success in DX as they have been in DM over the past decade. In the meantime, we see continued mid-teens EPS growth with upside to 20% over the medium term (revenue, margin, buyback)."
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

Barry Diller Denies That IAC Low-Balled Tinder Co-Founders (2)

Diller says ‘it’s not true’ that company low-balled valuations. and cheated its co-founders out of a big payout for their stake in the popular dating app. Testifying for most of the day in a New York City courtroom Monday, the 79-year-old chairman and founder of IAC was often impatient on the stand. He interrupted some questions, debated others and laughed at a few. Diller called one question by.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leitch
AFP

Hong Kong leader defends US bank head quarantine exemption

Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday defended allowing the head of JP Morgan Chase to skip a three-week Covid quarantine imposed on most other visitors, saying he worked for "a very big bank". JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon landed on Monday for a 32-hour whirlwind tour without undergoing the usual 21-day hotel quarantine even as the international business hub tightens restrictions to adhere to China's "zero-Covid" strategy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Starling Bank takes aim at overtaking Big Five rival Barclays

Starling Bank has revealed aims to overtake its mainstream rival Barclays in the business banking market within five years as the digital lender also gears up for a stock market float.Starling’s founder and chief executive, Anne Boden, told the PA news agency it was a “very realistic” timescale to surpass the Big Five player and more than double its 7% share of the small business market.In an updated paperback edition of her book, Banking On It, Ms Boden said she no longer considered the likes of Monzo – set up by Starling co-founder Tom Blomfield, who controversially left to launch...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Litigation Funder Launches Patent Licensing Subsidiary for Asus

Enforcing cell network patents owned by ASUSTek Inc. Litigation funder GLS Capital is backing a new business that will pursue a licensing and enforcement campaign related to cellular network patents developed by consumer electronics giant Asustek Computer Inc. The deal marks what the litigation funding company said was the first...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

General Electric’s To-Do List Includes Divvying Up Huge IP Assets

Portfolio includes patents, trade secrets, software under copyright, trademarks. One holding company could manage IP useful across multiple entities. will have to decide how to allocate billions of dollars’ worth of patents, along with other intellectual property such as its name and iconic logo, as part of its split. How...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deutsche Bank Ag#Goldman Sachs Group#Americas#Ubs Group Ag#Ex Americas Legal#German#Deutsche Bank Trust Co#Linkedin#American
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Lead as Evergreen Coast Buys DreamBox Learning Stake

Ropes & Gray represented Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., a unit of private equity firm Elliott Investment Management LP, on its acquisition of a majority stake in education technology provider DreamBox Learning. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised DreamBox’s board of directors, while Williams & Connolly advised the company’s management, on the...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
SpaceNews.com

Space Force satellite jammers shut down enemy communications, temporarily

WASHINGTON — U.S. military officials and analysts have warned that China and Russia are building an arsenal of weapons designed to interfere with space-based capabilities of the United States. The United States meanwhile is building its own capabilities to counter enemies’ space assets. Most of those systems are classified but...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Seeks U.S. Take on Trucker, Airline Disputes (1)

Airlines argue state laws shouldn’t apply under federal rules. The U.S. Supreme Court asked the U.S. solicitor general to weigh in on a case involving truckers who want a carve-out from a law making it difficult to defend their independent contractor status in California, as well as an airline’s attempt to fend off the state’s wage and hour laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy