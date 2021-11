Cedar Falls, Iowa- The Panthers head back to Normal, Illinois on Friday October 29th, to battle the rest of the conference in the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Cross Country Championships. The women will compete in a 6K race beginning at 1:05 p.m. CT. The men will compete in an 8K race set to begin at 2:05 p.m. CT. Both races will be taking place at the Weibring Golf Course in Normal, Illinois and hosted by Illinois State University.

