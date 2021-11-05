CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Lucid CEO Sees Tesla 4680 Batteries Being A 'Huge Breakthrough' As Just A 'Fantasy'

By Rachit Vats
 5 days ago
Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) CEO Peter Rawlinson believes Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) new 4680-type cylindrical cell format is not a "huge breakthrough," IEEE spectrum reported, citing the executive.

What Happened: Rawlinson believes that the larger format and new design have some advantages but it is more a “triumph of packaging” due to its tightly packed "jelly rolls" that allow more active cell material versus its surrounding casing, rather than a chemistry breakthrough.

The former Tesla employee said the benefits include reduced internal resistance and higher energy density and that's a “valuable step forward.”

Lucid uses the 2170-type cylindrical cells that are also found in Tesla’s Model 3s and Model Ys.

Tesla revealed the 4680-type battery last year at its Battery Day event and has claimed the pack will allow it to increase capacity and range by 30% without new chemistry.

On Affordable EVs: Rawlinson sees EVs becoming more affordable in the future with prices coming down to $25,000 levels with ample charging opportunities everywhere. The Lucid CEO believes EVs will have less range 50-60 years from now as there will be less dependence on public charging networks.

Why It Matters: Lucid is among a dozen electric vehicle startups that have taken the SPAC route to go public. Rawlinson, who was previously chief engineer on Tesla's Model S, sees the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle company as Lucid's primary competitor.

Lucid expects to deliver 20,000 Lucid Air sedans in 2022 and churn $2.22 billion in sales.

By 2025, the company expects to ramp up deliveries to 135,000 vehicles and generate more than $13.98 billion in revenue. By then, the company expects to have introduced electric sports utility vehicles and other models in its lineup.

Lucid has forecast a run-rate production of over 500,000 units by 2030.

Price Action: LCID shares closed 1.57% higher at $37.12 a share on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of DCS5 via Wikimedia

