BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Every day Steven Stinchcomb goes to work as an emergency response technician, he knows he’s risking his life. On Crash Responder Safety Week, it’s time to increase awareness to lower the chances. Stinchcomb has been hit by a car four times in his career. But a moment two-and-a-half years ago stands out, as he laid on his back on I-695. “I’m looking up at the sky and I see cars going around me on both sides,” he told WJZ while sitting in his response truck. “I’m like, ‘Man, I need to get up and get out of here before...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO