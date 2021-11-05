CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 nations pledge to end deforestation by 2030. Environmentalists are skeptical

By Willem Marx
 5 days ago

At the climate summit in Glasgow, about 100 governments have signed a pledge to end deforestation by 2030. This is, in theory, a big deal because these governments cover about 85% of the world's forests. A similar agreement in 2014 did very little to slow deforestation. But this time, the U.K....

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
uscannenbergmedia.com

Climate justice or climate hypocrisy?

What do the leaders of the world do to combat climate change? They toss coins in a fountain for good luck. As strange as it sounds, that’s what the current ruling elite did before arriving at COP26 in Glasgow. Six years after the Paris Agreement, leaders gathered again on Oct....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
Derrick

At COP26, over 100 countries pledge to end deforestation

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 100 countries were set to pledge Tuesday to end deforestation, which scientists say is a major driver of climate change. Britain hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. But campaigners say they need to see the detail — such promises have been made, and broken, before.
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

GLASGOW (Reuters) – More than 100 global leaders late on Monday pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests. The joint statement at the COP26 climate talks...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

The Latest: UK says 100 nations back ending deforestation

GLASGOW, Scotland — Britain says it has gained the backing of more than 100 countries to end deforestation, which scientists say is a major driver of climate change. The U.K. government said Monday at this year's U.N. climate conference that it has received commitments from leaders representing more than 85% of the world’s forests to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
HuffingtonPost

There Is No Reason To Trust Brazil’s Climate, Deforestation Pledges

During a speech Monday at the United Nations’ climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, President Joe Biden called on world nations to do their part to avert catastrophic planetary warming. “This is the challenge of our collective lifetimes, the existential threat to human existence as we know it, and every day...
ENVIRONMENT
WNCY

EU VP meets Brazil’s Bolsonaro, welcomes pledge to end deforestation

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has shown new commitment to ending illegal deforestation in the Amazon and is aware it is a hurdle to improved ties with Europe, the Vice President of the European Union Josep Borrell said on Thursday. Borrell met briefly with Bolsonaro on the...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

What are the biggest Cop26 stumbling blocks?

The second week of Cop26 sees senior ministers from national governments arrive in Glasgow to nail down agreements after the splashy pledges made by world leaders in the opening days.The deals – riddled with caveats – promised to end deforestation, cut coal-fired power and reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane. Now ministers are guiding complex negotiations among 197 countries, and by Friday, close Cop26 watchers are highly optimistic that a “cover decision” will emerge.On Sunday a draft text was published and drew immediate criticism from environmental groups. Greenpeace described the document as “exceptionally weak” for failing to...
WORLD
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kclu.org

Food company Mars commits to accelerating action against climate change

A company that may have made your Halloween candy or food for your dog wants to wipe out its effect on the climate. Mars Inc. makes M&M's and Mars bars and Twix and other products. Its CEO came to the climate summit in Scotland and said his company plans to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company says its pledge includes its entire supply chain. How does a corporation do that? CEO Grant Reid called us from the summit.
ENVIRONMENT
kclu.org

Before climate talks end, many agreements still need to be negotiated

We are starting off the final week of the COP26 climate summit, and there are still more demands for change and lots of deals that still need to be negotiated. Many of the world's leaders left big promises behind when they left Glasgow. More than 100 countries agreed to end deforestation by 2030. Some made broad promises to cut carbon and methane levels and stop overseas fossil fuel projects. But environmental groups and thousands of people who demonstrated over the weekend say those pledges do not go far enough. And they are demanding that global leaders do more to limit the warming of the planet. They also want this week to reflect that.
ENVIRONMENT
kclu.org

India's environmental issues have been made worse by global warming

As global representatives from around the world meet in Glasgow to try and address climate change, a crisis is playing out in real time in India. Erratic rains, deadly floods, toxic smog, poisoned rivers - these all might sound like cautionary tales about what could happen if the world doesn't react quickly to climate change. But again, this is actually happening right now in India. The country's rapid development has left it with a wide range of environmental challenges made worse by global warming. We've got NPR correspondent in Mumbai, India, Lauren Frayer with us. Lauren, good morning.
ENVIRONMENT
kclu.org

Glasgow climate pledges are 'lip service' without far more aggressive plans

Countries' latest pledges to cut their greenhouse gas emissions are still not enough to avoid the most devastating consequences of a changing climate, according to a new analysis. What's more, the report by Climate Action Tracker finds that of the many pledges to zero out climate emissions, only four have...
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: British PM to return to COP26 to urge action

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:. LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading back to COP26 to press negotiators from around the world to “turn promises into action” in the summit’s closing days. Johnson attended a world leaders’ summit that...
ENVIRONMENT

