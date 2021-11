Pennsylvanians’ wallets have been taking a hit, from grocery stores to gas pumps and far beyond. On average gas prices are up more than $1.30 per gallon nationally. Yet, in the state with the second highest gas tax in the country, at 57.6 cents per gallon, PennDOT is still planning to increase the cost of travel with a proposal to toll nine major bridges throughout the Commonwealth.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO