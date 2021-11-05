CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The serial killer Dexter returns to Showtime this weekend

By Eric Deggans
kclu.org
 5 days ago

Dexter Morgan returns to the small screen Sunday in the Showtime series: Dexter: New Blood. Early on, it's proving that finding new, compelling stories in old characters isn't always easy as it...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
ksal.com

Kansas “Bloody Benders” Serial Killers Still a Mystery

The chain of low hills known as the Bender Mounds extends in a diagonal seven miles northeast of here, islands of limestone and scrubby trees over level fields where this time of year soybeans have just been harvested. The lonely hills meander across what is now U.S. Highway 400, where travelers whoosh by in comfort at 65 mph.
KANSAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Showtime’s ‘Dexter: New Blood’: TV Review

If a decade of television can be defined by the question “What is the absolute worst human being a TV show can make you root for?,” a persuasive argument could be made for the answer “Dexter Morgan.” When Showtime’s Dexter was at its peak, Dexter Morgan was the apotheosis of the prestige TV antihero. He had Tony Soprano’s darkly comic brutality, Don Draper’s sly duplicity and Walter White’s misguided morality, all pushed to a bloody extreme. When Showtime’s Dexter was at its nadir, Dexter Morgan was a lumberjack. With its bizarre logging conclusion, hurricane climax and a string of deaths that cheapened...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Showtime’s ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Review: Michael C Hall’s Antihero Returns to Slay Again

Dexter Morgan has made a new life for himself in the snowy, rural upstate New York town of Iron Lake — and, well, it sure is a cozy existence for a former serial killer. Now going by the alias Jim Lindsay, he’s dating the police chief and working at the fish and game store. When we first re-meet him, he spends his days admiring, but not killing, a stunning white buck in the woods and his evenings ordering his usual at the local tavern and maybe participating in a bit of line-dancing.
TV SERIES
Winter is Coming

What time is Dexter on Showtime?

After years off the air, Dexter — Showtime’s series about a serial killing who only kills other serial killers — is returning. Dexter: New Blood is on the way. The new series will pick up where the old one left off, with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) living his new life in chilly upstate New York. He’s ingratiated himself with a new community and has left his old habit of serial killing behind…but we all know that’s not going to last, right? How long before this murderer with a heart of gold goes too far?
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
Rottentomatoes.com

Dexter: New Blood First Reviews: Michael C. Hall's Return to Killer Role Is 'Riveting,' Critics Say

When Dexter first premiered on Showtime back in 2006, TV’s anti-hero trend had yet to achieve its final form. The series, which was based on Jeff Lindsay’s book Darkly Dreaming Dexter, followed charismatic sociopath Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who struggled daily with keeping his murderous urges at bay. To quell his serial killer needs (his “Dark Passenger,” for those in the know), Dexter followed a strict code and focused his blood lust solely on society’s worst, and given the fact that he worked as a blood-spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department, he had unfettered access to the criminals he found worthy of his blade.
TV SERIES
NY1

Dexter returns 10 years later in 'Dexter: New Blood'

Fans of the show “Dexter” will get to see what happened to their favorite serial killer in the new series “Dexter: New Blood.”. The show takes place 10 years after Dexter drove his boat into a hurricane in the season finale of “Dexter.” At the show’s world premiere at Lincoln Center, actor Michael C. Hall said he was excited to return as Dexter.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch this Weekend: Yellowstone finally returns and Dexter is resurrected

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Dickinson returns for its final — and most intense — season, which finds Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) in the thick of her most creative period ever. Spurred on by the Civil War raging around her and the internal strife within her own family, her poetry pours out of her in unprecedented fashion. Sue (Ella Hunt) faces the prospect of becoming a mother, while still nursing her love for Emily. Lavinia (Anna Baryshnikov) ponders her seeming future as a spinster. Austin (Adrian Enscoe) spins out into alcoholism and infidelity. And while all of this offers plenty of fodder for Dickinson's signature blend of emotional drama and wry humor, it also gives Emily creative inspiration like no other. —Maureen Lee Lenker.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Steve Inskeep
Rottentomatoes.com

Dexter: New Blood Showrunner Clyde Phillips Promises a 'Stunning' Ending to the Serial Killer Sequel Series

We’ve waited nearly a decade for Dexter Morgan to get the proper ending he so deserved back in 2013, and instead of a new episode, we’re getting a whole limited series: Dexter: New Blood, with some major reunions that make all that waiting worthwhile. There’s Dexter (Michael C. Hall) reunited with his adopted sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), sort of. Dexter reunited with his now teenage son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). And Dexter reunited with Clyde Phillips, the showrunner of those first four seasons of the series that introduced TV audiences to the serial killer and the villainous serial murdering baddies he made it his business to protect the good people of Miami from.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood premiere: Will it stream at midnight on Showtime’s app?

Without even talking about the story of Dexter: New Blood for a moment, let’s dive into another huge question: When can you watch it?. Over the past several years, Showtime has made it into a tradition that many of their shows will premiere at midnight on their app and On-Demand, almost a good 24 hours prior to when they air on the linear network. We hoped that they would keep this going for the revival of the Michael C. Hall series, but we’ve learned over time not to take anything for granted. Also, there are rare occasions (take the Homeland series finale) where episodes were not available in advance.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Showtime#Npr#Catholic#Covid#Surgeon
The Independent

Dexter: New Blood fans celebrate ‘fantastic return to form’ as serial killer drama resumes after eight years

Dexter has returned to screens, eight years after the Showtime series aired its divisive final episode.The hit serial killer drama, starring Michael C Hall as cold-blooded murderer Dexter Morgan, has returned for a revival series, entitled Dexter: New Blood.Last night (7 November), the first episode of New Blood aired in the US, with a UK debut coming this evening on Sky Atlantic.The series picks up a decade after the events of the finale, with Dexter now living under a new identity in Iron Lake, New York.Though reviews for the sequel series have been mixed, fans have still reacted positively...
TV SERIES
kclu.org

Dexter returns, this time hunting for 'New Blood' in upstate New York

This is FRESH AIR. In 2006, the Showtime cable network introduced a new drama series and protagonist who upped the ante on the idea of central character as antihero. Michael C. Hall, who would play David on HBO's "Six Feet Under," starred as Dexter Morgan, a serial killer who channeled his murderous impulses by preying exclusively on other serial killers. That series ended eight years ago, but now a revival series called "Dexter: New Blood" is on Showtime, with the actor and the character picking up the story a decade later. Our TV critic David Bianculli has this review.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
New Zealand
c21media.net

FilmRise teams with FirstLookTV for Making a Serial Killer true crime series

New York-based streamer and distributor FilmRise has ordered a 10-episode true crime series called Making a Serial Killer from the UK’s FirstLookTV. The deal gives FilmRise all rights for North America, German-speaking Europe, and Australia and New Zealand. FilmRise and FirstLookTV previously collaborated on true crime series Meet, Marry, Murder,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy